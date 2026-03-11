Who is Kim Mulkey's husband now? Her love life since her 2006 divorce
Nobody has held the title of Kim Mulkey's husband since her divorce from Randy Robertson. In several interviews, the Hall of Fame basketball coach stated that she has not been on a date for over a decade. During an exclusive chat with the Advocate in 2022, Kim famously stated:
I have not been on a date since my divorce. Although I have had the opportunity, my focus has always been on my two children.
Key takeaways
- Kim Mulkey and Randy Robertson married in 1987, two years after she was hired as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.
- She has described the end of their 19-year marriage as the "biggest heartache and failure" of her life.
- Although there has been occasional public speculation about Kim's relationship status, she has repeatedly said, "Some people need a partner, I do not."
Who is Kim Mulkey's husband? Inside her romantic life
Sources state Kim Mulkey and Randy Robertson met at Louisiana Tech University, where she was an All-American point guard and he was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback (1975-1976).
They married on 17 July 1987, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. During their marriage, she was professionally known as Kim Mulkey-Robertson. However, the duo separated in late 2005, and their divorce was finalised in early 2006.
Kim felt "blindsided" by Randy's request for a divorce
According to a 2024 profile by The Washington Post, Robertson filed for divorce from Mulkey because he felt neglected due to her demanding coaching career.
Although they attempted couples counselling to resolve their issues, it was ultimately unsuccessful in saving their marriage. During a May 2023 interview with Sports 2's Michael Cauble, Kim shared insights into her divorce, revealing:
My divorce was hurtful; I will never get over it. I even offered to give up my career to save my marriage. Deep down, I feel like a failure because of how things ended with Randy. I often advise couples to fight through their issues and not consider divorce as a solution. Sometimes, people give up too soon.
She added:
Divorce affects the children more. It is important to consider the selfishness of divorce and how it affects others, not just yourself, before making such a life-altering decision.
A look at her rumoured relationship with Lane Kiffin
Dating rumours between Lane and Kim began in January 2026, after she brought the newly hired LSU football coach out of the tunnel hand in hand before a match.
While some sources cited the gesture as romantic, Mulkey later clarified that she had not met Kiffin until that day. She stated that holding hands was a show of unity between the university's major athletic programs. As of March 2026, Lane is widely reported to have reconciled with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin.
Kim Mulkey said she is not interested in ever dating again
Kim is currently presumably single. In her interview with the Advocate, per Sporting News, she revealed that she has no time for a romantic relationship because her career and family take centre stage.
I do not need a spouse to support me. I am not lonely. Relationships are work. I am happy and content.
Speaking with Michael Cauble, Mulkey shared that she is more invested in platonic relationships, saying:
When I love, I love hard. So, when you are in my inner circle of friends, I will do anything for you.
Who are Kim Mulkey's kids?
Randy and Kim welcomed their first child, McKenzie Robertson, on 16 September 1991. She played softball and basketball at Baylor University and later joined her mother's coaching staff. She shares two kids, Sage and Kannon, with her husband, Clay Fuller.
Robertson and Mulkey's son, Kramer Reid Robertson, was born on 20 September 1994. He is a professional baseball player and a collegiate All-American at Louisiana State University. Speaking with Nola in May 2024, Kramer said of her mom:
Playing for Kim Mulkey or being her child is not for everybody, because excellence is not for everybody, and that is what she demands. She expects it out of herself, her family and the people around her.
FAQs
Kim Mulkey is the first coach in NCAA basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:
How old is Kim Mulkey?
Mulkey (63 as of March 2026) was born on 17 May 1962 in California. She spent her childhood in Tickfaw, Louisiana. While a student at Hammond High School, she led the basketball team to four consecutive state championships.
What does Kim Mulkey's ex-husband do for a living?
According to Randy Robertson's LinkedIn profile, he is the CEO of ROBERTSON Communications and INNOVATiON Marketing & Consulting. He currently resides in Waco, Texas, USA.
Conclusion
In 2006 Kim Mulkey divorced her husband, Randy Roberston. Since then, the basketball coach has never been on a date or in a romantic relationship. She remains focused on her two children and her coaching career.
