A South African expat in China captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video of herself eating frog meat

Her viral TikTok video showed the diverse culinary landscape of East Asia, highlighting the adventurous food she's tried while abroad

The comment section was full of jokes, with thousands of locals reacting to the unusual delicacy

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A South African woman in China ate a frog in a TikTok video. Image: Chris F / Pexels / @happy_mnguni / TikTok

Source: UGC

Recently, a South African woman living in China, Happy Mnguni, sparked a viral conversation across TikTok when she filmed herself eating a frog while in China. As part of her vlog about life working in China, Mnguni decided to dive into one of China’s more distinctive delicacies. The video shared on 5 June 2026 highlighted the stark differences between Southern African and East Asian dietary norms.

TikTokker @happy_mnguni ate a bullfrog, which she paired with a KFC, and she shared the experience with her followers back home. The lady showed a close-up of a whole frog that she ate with gusto. She devoured the frog down to the bone, showing they could be mistaken for chicken bones. Her thorough enjoyment of the frog proved how much travel can shift a person's perspective, even when it comes to food. Watch the video below:

Do the Chinese eat frogs?

The viral moment has also highlighted the rich tapestry of Chinese culinary traditions, where bullfrog, known as niuwa, is a highly regarded delicacy. Prized for its tender, succulent texture, it is typically served in spicy "dry pots" or flavorful broths in provinces like Sichuan and Hunan.

Beyond bullfrog, China’s culinary landscape is famous for its diverse "nose-to-tail" philosophy similar to South African cultures that feature food such as tripe, chicken feet and other cuts of meat. Many users expressed shock at the woman's choice of protein, sharing a mix of curiosity, humour, and discomfort. Viewers joked that they did not want her to come back to the country with her new taste for frogs. Read online users' comments below:

Asian food markets stock various types of protein. Image: Justin Eng / Pexels

Source: UGC

petu was stunned and felt the lady needed to come home:

"My sister thinks it's time for you to start coming home now."

I am a Zulu Being, RSA 🇿🇦 disagreed:

"We Happy ngicela ungabe usabuya dadewethu (please do not come back)😭"

user6256888407797 was not keen on the frog:

"i will never nkosiyami ngiyalisaba webabo😭"

Nonnie felt the exact opposite about the frog:

"I'd love to try them. I love it when we can explore food."

Pakama Thumeka MaDakhile was stunned:

"😭😭😭Walidla nyan bafazi lapho I thought wenza icontent (You are really eating it, though it was content.)"

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Online users were full of questions after a woman claimed that she was able to recreate a cake from Woolworths using her microwave.

Source: Briefly News