The traditional delicacy, popular in certain African regions, has intrigued food enthusiasts around the world

The content creator showed peeps a step-by-step guide of how to cook the protein, and the process was way simpler

A woman goes viral on social media for her mopani worm recipe. Images:@life_with_lerato/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a remarkable display of culinary expertise, a woman has taken the internet by storm by sharing her step-by-step guide to cooking mopani worms.

Woman trends for step to step guide on how to make Mopani Worms

The unique delicacy made by @life_with_lerato has captured the attention of food enthusiasts worldwide, and her instructional video has garnered an astounding 5.3 million views. According to News24, mopani worms are a species of emperor moth which are large edible caterpillars and are considered a South African delicacy. The content creator's recipe has been considered a hit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on woman's perfect recipe for cooking mopani worms

Mzansi has been captivated by this viral post as viewers flocked to witness the process. The woman's video demonstrates the art of preparing mopane worms with precision and finesse.

Peeps flooded the comment section with their thoughts:

@Facesbytsm said:

"We usually cook them with onion, tomatoes and chillis."

@DIY Yolande commented:

"If yall eat prawns, yall can definitely eat mopane worms!"

@Phiwe Manzi G-gee said:

"As long as you’re happy."

@Mahlear Fojela commented:

"Yhooo, the minute you say worms, my mind stops."

@Suzanna Luna said:

"The scene where Simba eats that caterpillar."

@MrsBigBite commented:

"I ate them dry out of the packet! I didn’t know you could soak them."

@importerexporter said:

"I’ve always wanted to eat worms since that scene in The Lion King."

@QUEEN POSTY said:

"Oh, in Australia, we don't eat them."

