A gogo was more than excited when she saw her grandchild on the UKZN graduation stage

UKZN captured the grandmother dancing and singing in the aisle with pride and posted the video online

The gogo's actions had many social media users shedding a few tears in the post's comment section

A gogo's happiness sparked joy in the hearts of social media users. Images: @ukzn_official / TikTok, Nastasic / Getty Images

A grandmother was nothing short of excited when her grandchild walked the graduation stage to receive their degree.

During a graduation ceremony held by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), a gogo proudly danced and sang in the aisle between seated family and friends and headed towards the graduation stage.

According to UKZN, the university's 2024 Autumn Graduation took place at the Westville campus Sports Centre, giving the gogo enough room to express her happiness.

The tertiary institution also shared the video of the gogo dressed in a beautiful grey dress on TikTok, with a portion of the post's caption reading the following:

"Joy knows no age!"

Watch the video below:

Social media users get emotional over Gogo's joy

With over 60,000 views, the video of the gogo had many in their feelings.

@hi_nold hoped to get the same reaction on their big day:

"I wish my parents would dance like this at my graduation."

An emotional @chamulonde94 asked in the comment section:

"Why am I crying?"

In awe of the granny's reaction, @xtinaantai8 said:

"Amazing! May all our parents and people live to see us succeed."

A student using the handle @_justammie_zw was also emotional in the comment section:

"It's too early for me to start crying. I have an exam in the afternoon."

Heartfelt video captures mother teary-eyed at child's graduation

Briefly News recently reported footage showing an emotional and proud African mom shouting and cheering "halala" (congratulations) as she celebrates her child's special moment as they graduate and collect their hard-earned degree on stage.

The priceless moment spoke volumes about her pride in her child's academic achievement and validated her parental sacrifices. The video struck a chord with many SA netizens who were touched by the mother's emotional reaction.

