A woman who took pride in her home showed pictures of it on a popular Facebook group

The lady mentioned that she was starting her life, which may have explained the emptiness of her home

Social media users did not hesitate to shower the woman with positivity, while others provided advice

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared pictures of her home. Images: Mandy Lekhotla

Source: Facebook

Home is where the heart is, and a woman openly shared her heart when she posted pictures of her humble home online.

A woman named Mandy Lekhotla took to the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen" to share pictures of her humble abode.

The three pictures posted on the Facebook group showed different angles of the room she stayed in — the sleeping area, a corner designated for her bags and camping chair, and the area where she kept her mini fridge and TV.

Mandy captioned her post:

"First time posting. I'm starting my life."

Take a look at the woman's home below:

Pictures Mandy proudly shared of her home on a popular Facebook group. Image: Mandy Lekhotla

Source: Facebook

Social media users comment on woman's home

The pictures of the woman's humble home brought sincere messages from the online community, with some offering advice to Mandy.

Noxolo Filip showed concern over the TV on the fridge, asking Mandy to hang it on the wall. Noxolo added:

"Try to get a bed. Second-hand if needed. You work so hard trying to make ends meet, and when you rest, you need to rest comfortably. Also, you can get sick sleeping on the floor as winter is coming on hard."

Cndie Mageba shared in the comment section:

"Humble beginnings, but keep your room clean and make up your bed and blankets."

Jimmy Kgaogelo positively stated to Mandy:

"Never look back. You now have an opportunity to build and invest in yourself."

Being Called LaPorch was proud of the woman and commented:

"I love the fact that you have a roof over your head. You hang in there, slowly but surely."

Unemployed woman's home sparks heartfelt reactions

In April, Briefly News reported about a lady who showed off her rental shack on Facebook, also on the group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen".

21-year-old Paballo Mathole posted pictures of the inside of the shack on social media, expressing her unemployment. People responded positively to her post, flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News