A young lady left many people in their feelings after she unveiled her home on social media

The stunner revealed that she was unemployed and taking care of her disabled sister, which touched netizens

Social media users took to the comments section to praise the lady for her sacrifices, while others sent them heartwarming messages

One young woman showed off her rental shack in a Facebook group chat. The stunner, who does not have much, was proud of her humble home.

21-year-old woman caring for sis shows off their shack

A social media user, Paballo Mathole, shared images of her humble home in a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lady revealed that it was her rental shack. She went on to state that she was 21 years old and unemployed. Paballo Mathole ended off by saying that she takes care of her disabled sister.

In Paballo Mathole's rental shack, one can see a beautifully made bed and a brown cupboard with various things on top. There was also a suitcase, backpack, a little stove, and a few other things.

Take a look at the woman's home below:

People respond positively to woman's post

The lady's revelation touched many, and the comments section was flooded with heartwarming messages.

Nyina Wa Wairimu wished them well:

"May you never lack, dear; raising a person with disabilities isn't easy. May GOD see you through."

Shona Randall Salver said:

"You have created a great space for you and your Sister. Well done, and all the best to both of you."

Primrose Pearl Zitha added:

"You're doing a great job looking after your sister. Well done sis."

Mavimbela Olga wrote:

"You are doing a wonderful job, may God keep blessing you, dear."

Maria Faisca commented:

"You are doing a great job. Keep up the amazing work. God bless u and your sister."

Namhla Hlehle Gunuza said:

"So young, but there you are, guys."

