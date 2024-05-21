A man took to social media to share that his younger sister took money from their mother's savings to gamble

The young woman lost over R100,000 when she used the money on an online gambling company

The woman's actions highly upset social media users who wanted her to take responsibility and face prison time

The amount of money lost shocked internet users. Images: bluecinema, Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

A man shared that his younger sister took at least R100,000 of their mother's savings without her knowledge, losing it all through gambling.

X user @NyKoMR explained his family's story in a couple of tweets, which was later reposted on TikTok by the account user @ngobeni_teemuh_ll.

In his first X post, the man says that his mother experienced the worst Mother's Day this year when she discovered that the online gambling company Betway deducted R80,000 she had saved in her Capitec Bank account.

@NyKoMR added in his tweet:

"She doesn't have a banking app or use cellphone banking."

The man shared his mother's unfortunate situation via a post on X. Image: @ngobeni_teemuh_ll

Source: TikTok

In a separate post, the man updated social media users about his mother's missing funds. He shared that his mother visited one of the bank's branches to clarify where the money from her account had gone.

According to the man, his mom discovered that one of his younger sisters took money from the bank account and gambled it away on Betway.

Before providing a copy of his mother's bank transactions, he said:

"My sister has lost over R100,000 gambling."

The man showed X users a page of his mother's bank transactions. Image: ngobeni_teemuh_ll

Source: TikTok

Mzansi appalled by young woman's gambling

Local internet users could not believe the woman's daughter had lost so much money.

@ngobeni_teemuh_ll wanted justice for the mother:

"That girl must be taught a lesson. Either she comes up with a plan to pay Mama’s money back (and she must pay back every cent) or open a case against her."

@kattiemokoena wanted to see the sister behind bars:

"Arrest that sister."

@nto9372 held the same sentiment as @kattiemokoena:

"She needs to be arrested."

@bsc_2018 shared a similar story:

"My granny cancelled all cellphone banking apps because my uncle also did that, but he was not gambling."

Gambler destroys slot machine after losing

In another article, Briefly News reported about an angry gambler who was recorded losing his cool and bashing a slot machine after he lost money.

TikTok users flooded the video's comment section with funny responses, and many said the clip should be used as an advertisement to persuade people not to gamble.

