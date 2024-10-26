Both lanes of the N1 southbound have been closed as emergency officials respond to a massive crash

A truck is believed to have lost control and veered across the centre median before colliding with other vehicles

Due to the severity of the accident, motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the scene is clear

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple injuries have been reported following a serious accident on the N1 South at the Gordon Road offramp.

Emergency services are currently on the scene. Due to the severity of the accident, both lanes of the N1 at Gordon Road are now closed.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the crash occurred after a truck driver lost control.

Multiple injuries reported in crash

According to the JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, the crash occurred when a truck driver lost control and veered into the other lane.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the truck, travelling northbound on the N1, lost control at Gordon Road, veered across the centre median, and collided with the other vehicles. The truck subsequently landed on the N1 southbound."

The truck is said to have collided with a Jaguar and a panel van. Multiple injuries have been reported, but there are no confirmed fatalities as yet.

Motorists urged to avoid the area

The JMPD has also urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Due to the severity of the accident, all lanes on the N1 Southbound are blocked as rescue efforts continue.

The truck’s load was also scattered all over the road.

"Traffic delays are expected to be significant, and motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution while travelling in the affected area," Fihla added.

10 dead in N1 bus crash

Briefly News previously reported how 10 people were killed when a bus overturned on the N1 Makhado, Limpopo, en route to Johannesburg.

Police believe that the driver lost control of the bus while trying to navigate a traffic circle, which caused it to overturn.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed that five males and five females were killed in the crash.

Source: Briefly News