Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is under intense pressure after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party laid criminal charges against him

This comes after Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations made against Mchunu

The DA is expected to follow up with its own criminal charges on Thursday, 10 July, adding to the pressure

Things are not looking good for Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu is under growing pressure as both the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Democratic Alliance (DA) move to lay criminal charges against him.

Senzo Mchunu's political future is uncertain as MK Party and DA push forward with criminal charges, fueled by allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Source: Getty Images

MK Party laid criminal charges

David Skosana, an MKP member of parliament, laid criminal charges against the Minister of Police and Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya last night, 9 July 2025. A case was made at the Pretoria Brooklyn Police Station. The charges relate to perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Skosana said that the MKP is very concerned. Skosana said that South Africa was not safe and called for an inquiry into the matter.

He said that the minister lied to members of parliament. Skosana stated that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be the most guarded person in the country.

DA expected to lay criminal charges

The Democratic Alliance also announced that it will open criminal charges against Minister Mchunu today, 10 July 2025. The party said that it will have to step in since President Cyril Ramaphosa is not acting against the accusations made against the minister.

The DA said that misleading the public and breaching constitutional duties are criminal offences, and therefore, the party will open a criminal case at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is facing growing scrutiny as MK Party take legal action.

Source: Twitter

What did Mkhwanazi reveal?

Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025, where he accused Mchunu and SAPS Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of colluding under the influence of syndicate member Brown Mogotsi.

Mchunu reportedly ordered Sibiya to shut down the Political Killings Task Force in December 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the accusations made against the minister.

@okay_and_then said:

"Stokvel this one, but it is okay."

@MTeyise19712 said:

"Skosana please this is serious matter.. You and your cronies you might think this is spaza party from Nkandla."

@KatlehojamesKj said:

"If he fails to attend the EFF must come and open another case in Mpumalanga."

@MoMadibi said:

"He's probably not aware about what a close friend of Zuma Rechard Mdluli did."

@N_Simie said:

"That's MKP..., no gimmicks, no jumping on top of tables or insults...Just action. The most disciplined! Let's go."

@good_sargent said:

"Mkp sub branch of ANC. All have been implicated in corruption at some point."

@lithemba_G said:

"In such matters honestly people need to put aside their political regalia and defend South Africa, I command you MK party, now press on."

@Mademza_ said:

"This guy is a loose canon."

@mac5best said:

"Strange how these parties were all quiet and now that DA is doing it they follow suit food but a bit slow."

@MokwadiMo said:

"Ramaphosa is silent because it his comrades, he appointed them knowing the corrupt people they're. We will show them in the next elections. For the first time I support you DA.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Sibiya and Mchunu responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, and both denied being involved in criminal activities.

Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, called for action against Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded and said that Mkhwanazi's briefing may cause confusion.

South Africans roasted political activist Mary De Haas for accusing Mkhwaanzi of acting on someone else's order.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended the uniform Mkhwanzi wore during the press briefing.

Ian Cameron calls on Mchunu to account

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said Mchunu must appear before Parliament.

He spoke during a Parliamentary briefing on 7 July 2025. Cameron said that Mchunu must account for the allegations made against him. He must also clarify his relationship with Mogotsi, whom he previously denied knowing.

