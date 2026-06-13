“No on the Benz”: Eastern Cape Suspects Arrested After Two Bodies Found in Merc Panel Van
- Two men were arrested in Nqanqarhu in the Eastern Cape after police found two dead bodies wrapped in plastic bags in the back of their grey Mercedes-Benz
- The driver claimed they were transporting corpses from Cape Town funeral parlours to mortuaries in KwaBhaca
- A third body from a Gqeberha funeral parlour had already been dropped off before police caught up with them
Two men had a very difficult morning in Nqanqarhu in the Eastern Cape after police pulled over their vehicle and made a disturbing discovery. The South African Police Service posted on their official X account on 12 June 2026 that two suspects, aged 38 and 24, were taken into custody after two dead bodies were found in the back of their grey Mercedes-Benz panel van.
Police had received a tip-off earlier that morning about the vehicle carrying dead bodies heading toward KwaBhaca. A chase was started, but the vehicle was not found straight away. Between 07:30 and 08:00, officers spotted it parked outside a supermarket.
The driver gave police permission to search the vehicle. When they opened the back, they found two bodies wrapped in white plastic bags stained with blood. The driver told officers they were transporting corpses from Cape Town funeral parlours to mortuaries in KwaBhaca, a town in the Eastern Cape situated along the N2 between Kokstad and Mthatha.
A third body, collected from a Gqeberha funeral parlour, had already been dropped off at a KwaBhaca parlour before police caught up with them.
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No certificate, no compliance
An Environmental Health Practitioner attended the scene and fined both men R1,000 each for not having a certificate of competence, which is required under the National Health Act and Regulation R363.
Under South African law, anyone transporting human remains must hold a valid certificate issued by a local authority. The certificate covers compliance with specific facilities and standards, including refrigeration, proper vehicles and approved handling procedures. Operating without one is a direct violation of the National Health Act.
No formal criminal charges have been laid at this stage. The two bodies were taken to a local mortuary in Nqanqarhu, and relatives were called in to identify them. Both suspects remain in police custody.
View the Facebook post below:
SA curious about the bodies found in Merc
South Africans had strong reactions to the incident and shared their thoughts on the Facebook page:
@TakudzwaBlessingMlema said:
"At least they are not foreigners."
@MbekoGxarhaVambane wrote:
"Excellent job."
@NobantuMancam said:
"Yhooooooo, no on the Benz no man, meaning this parlour doesn't have proper cars. Oooooow people."
@MalomeBongzMooketsi wrote:
"News is about SA, comments from non-SA people, y'all are really special. Also, that bail is nothing, should've been R15k at least."
More on Eastern Cape crime
- Briefly News recently reported on a man arrested at Cape Town International Airport after police found 150 live venomous arachnids hidden between his clothes.
- A viral video of SAPS officers arresting people in a chaotic scene divided South Africa right down the middle.
- A 23-year-old was arrested in Mossel Bay in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za