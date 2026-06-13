A 28-year-old man was arrested at Cape Town International Airport after police found 150 live venomous scorpions hidden between his clothing and his luggage

The operation was intelligence-driven, involving the Kuilsriver Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit and Cape Nature

Scorpion venom is one of the most valuable liquids on earth, where a litre sells for millions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Scorpions in plastic were found at the Cape Town airport. Images: SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A 28-year-old man had a very bad Friday at Cape Town International Airport after police found something unexpected buried between his clothes. The South African Police Service shared photos on their Facebook page on 13 June 2026, showing 150 live venomous scorpions, each sealed in its own small plastic bag, seized from the suspect's luggage. The post read:

"An intelligence-driven operation between Kuilsriver Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit and Cape Nature led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Friday, 12 June 2026, for the possession of venomous scorpions."

Police received a tip-off that someone at the airport was carrying scorpions. They got a description of the suspect, tracked him down and searched his bags. All 150 scorpions were found alive, tucked between his clothing.

He was arrested under the Nature and Environmental Ordinance Act for being in possession of a wild animal. The scorpions were taken to a safe location. He is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Monday, 15 June 2026. The value of the scorpions has not yet been confirmed officially.

Why scorpions are worth so much

Scorpion venom is one of the most expensive liquids on the planet. A single litre is reportedly worth around $10 million (roughly R162 million to R165 million at current exchange rates). The venom is used in medical research and has shown potential in treating conditions like epilepsy, irritable bowel syndrome and autoimmune diseases.

Some cosmetics companies also use scorpion venom extracts in their products. Each scorpion produces only about 2 milligrams of venom daily, which is why large quantities of scorpions are needed to produce even small amounts.

Researchers have noted that while the science around scorpion venom is exciting, not all claims made by cosmetics companies are backed by solid proof. Because of this, the market for farmed venom is not as simple as it may seem.

View the Facebook post here.

SA curious by the scorpion smuggling arrest

South Africans had plenty of questions and jokes that they shared on the Facebook page:

@JoeZw said:

"The price range per scorpion is R900 to R9,000."

@NthatengShete questioned:

"What's the nationality of the suspect?"

@BougaKoulibalyMogorosi wrote:

"Y'all make money with everything lately."

@BennyKomane said:

"I think they should have mentioned the nationality of the suspect. It would make sense for us to understand why they are in South Africa and how they managed to gather 150 scorpions when we hardly see them."

@HnrNeoBernettMabote questioned:

"How do they survive covered in those plastics?"

@MgandokaziUzuMentjies said:

"Being unemployed!"

@TerrenceTawonezvi questioned:

"If they were alive, why are they in plastics?"

A man holding a venomous scorpion. Images: Sam Spicer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More arrests made by SAPS

Briefly News recently reported on an armed robbery at a Cape Town church that was caught on a live broadcast, and what the suspect said after his arrest made many angry.

recently reported on an armed robbery at a Cape Town church that was caught on a live broadcast, and what the suspect said after his arrest made many angry. Alleged illegal immigrants who tried to flee a Johannesburg roadblock were caught on camera, and the video spread fast across social media.

A third Mozambican national was arrested in connection with the murders of a couple at the Kruger National Park after a cross-border manhunt.

Source: Briefly News