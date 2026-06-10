An armed robbery at an Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Samora Machel, Cape Town, was captured on a live broadcast, sparking national outrage

Following the viral footage of the crime, the suspect was apprehended, and a confession video about his role in the heist circulated

The incident ignited a heated debate regarding the escalating crime crisis in South Africa, which is now affecting a place of worship

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A man who robbed a congregation in Cape Town was arrested. Image: El Jundi / Pexels

Source: UGC

In a shocking display of lawlessness, an unmasked gunman stormed the AFM church in Samora Machel on 7 June 2026 to rob congregants during a worship service. The suspect entered the church mid-broadcast, casually greeted the worshippers, and then threatened to shoot anyone who refused to hand over their cellphones and personal valuables.

The audacity of the man's crime was emphasised in a video that surfaced on TikTok via the account @a.c.c..president, in which the perpetrator identified himself as Yanga Ngayi. He was at SAPS Samora Machel Police Station when he seemingly confessed to the robbery. His admission highlighted the increasingly desperate nature of South Africa’s crime wave. He confirmed that he took a phone and other belongings after he was reportedly arrested. Watch the video below:

SA celebrate church thief's arrest

Public reaction to the man's confession was scathing as online users condemned the suspect, feeling that he showed a lack of remorse. Online users dragged the man, with some pointing out his smirk when he talked about his crime. Read the comments below:

South Africans shared thoughts on a man's arrest. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

Tyte Security Services commented:

"Thankfully, the suspect has been caught. This incident highlights the importance of staying alert and ensuring proper security measures are in place, even in places of worship."

likopodksehlabo wrote:

"Not even bothered! Smiling because he will be out in a few days 😞"

Senz189 was impressed:

"Cellphones and social media are playing a big role nowadays."

THABANGoLERUMO added:

"Social media is working more than SAPS🤣"

Xola felt sorry for the thief:

"For some reason l wanted to pray for him. Father, you said ur mercy shall fall in those you choose. I'm interceding that ur mercy locate this man, he too was created in ur image and likeness, open the book of remembrance over his life and pull him out of the darkness, in Jesus name, Amen."

Blessing Zungu gushed:

"Syabonga utholakele usathane amen 🙏 abuphele ubugebengu."

EmotionKillEr remarked:

"Social media is solving crimes faster than before. If we can have a credible judiciary, crime will drop remarkably."

eemz0 added:

"Yanga is unbothered by everyone and everything."

Other Briefly News stories about criminals

South Africans were mortified by a story of a criminal who broke into a house and tried to get away, but died on a devil's fork fence.

Online users could not help but make jokes after a thief was found stuck in the toilet while trying to escape the scene of his crime.

A cable thief did not evoke sympathy from South Africans after he got hurt while trying to steal from locals.

Source: Briefly News