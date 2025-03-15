A clip shared on X shows a daring man who found himself in a sticky situation inside a bathroom

The video shows a desperate gent who became trapped after trying to pass through a small space

People had a lot to say after seeing the man trying to wiggle out of a hole without any luck, while a crowd looked on

A video of a man stranded in a bathroom amassed thousands of views. The unlucky man found himself in a difficult spot.

A video of a thief stranded after getting himself in a tight space in a bathroom went viral. Image: @MDNnewss

Online users had a lot to say after learning that the man was allegedly a thief. Most people cracked jokes about the man's unfortunate situation.

Man stranded underground

In a video, a man was trying to make his way through a toilet. The man was allegedly a thief and people started filming as he tried to squeeze past the hole. Bystanders in the clip asked the man how he got inside the toilet but he did not respond. Watch the video of the man struggling below:

Thieves fail to escape

Briefly News also reported on another thief whose plans were foiled. The alleged criminal wasn't able to get away thanks to heavy snowfall.

A different thief ruined his own heist after losing focus. Instead of finishing the job, he took an unexpected rest at the scene of the crime.

Tracker South Africa advises that people must always be on high alert since thieves will always look for an easy opportunity. You must always keep your valuables out of sight while being attentive, since a thief will look for anyone who is distracted. For burglaries, it is best to evaluate the yard for anything that would help a thief such as shrubs to hide behind, trees that can be used to scale walls and even open windows. Finally, Tracker advises that residents get to know their neighbours so that it is easier to spot strangers who may be out to cause trouble.

Tracker SA advises people to always be attentive as thieves will target anyone who is distracted. Image: Witthaya Prasongsin

SA slams alleged thief

Many people expressed little sympathy for the man as they assumed that he was trying to commit a crime. Netizens also speculated about how the man ended up inside the toilet. Read people's comments below:

@sindizulu86 said:

"What can he steal toilet?"

@Ncediso09 commented:

"It's a movie 🤣🤣! Someone should've dumped on his head—this was the perfect chance, people failed:"

@Nothando_Ro added:

"😭so my brother just jumped in there?"

@tumi_kennaTumi demanded:

"Leave him there."

@Tshehla__ wondered;

"How did he get in?"

