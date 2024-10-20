A young man in a TikTok video was filming content when a criminal saw an opportunity to make some money

People got to see the bizarre moment when a robber tried their luck after seeing a phone a distance away from its owner

The video of the close call with a phone thief thoroughly amused online users, who were impressed by the man's response

Two content creators were filming a Tiktok video in Cape Town. They captured the moment when a criminal decided to strike.

A TikTok video shows a thief in Cape Town trying to steal a phone while it was recording. Image: @deborah.mwila

Source: TikTok

The video of the harrowing moment with a thief went viral. People cracked jokes about the near-disaster.

Man nearly loses phone to thief

In a TikTok video by @deborah.mwila, two people were posing for the camera in the street. Suddenly, a woman in a hood passed by and quickly came back to try to grab the phone, but one of the content creators beat them to it. Watch the video:

SA amused as his phone nearly gets stolen

The video amused online users, and a spoof SAPS TikTok account applauded the TikTokkker for his quick response. Read the jokes from the people below

SAPS commented:

"That response was faster than us."

Ntandokazi. N wrote:

"The way she was side-eyeing that phone."

ChingchillingCheese wondered:

"How’d you know?"

Ontshiametse.M remarked:

"My naive self wouldn’t have clocked it this quickly."

donda.omuhlee asked:

"Animshayanga ngani?"

𝐁𝐨𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 was amazed:

"TWICE!? That girl is on a MISSION okay.She came closer too."

naddii was impressed:

"The foreshadowing "

Sindisiwe Sibeko pointed out:

"Bathong guys, this is not the states."

Jannah 🇳🇦🤍🇵🇸 said:

"Her getting closer dusted me."

CCTV shows lady's phone stolen out of her hand

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had the unfortunate experience of being stolen from. The unsuspecting lady never expected it, but her time with her phone would soon be over forever.

A video showing how a thief walked into an establishment got over 50,000 likes from concerned citizens. The video had thousands of comments from South Africans who expressed their frustration with the escalating crime rate.

People are always upset when they see criminals successful criminals. This video was interesting to see as the criminal felt confident enough to steal the phone right from the woman's hand.

