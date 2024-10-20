Cape Town Female Phara Almost Steals Man’s Phone As He Records TikTok Video
- A young man in a TikTok video was filming content when a criminal saw an opportunity to make some money
- People got to see the bizarre moment when a robber tried their luck after seeing a phone a distance away from its owner
- The video of the close call with a phone thief thoroughly amused online users, who were impressed by the man's response
Two content creators were filming a Tiktok video in Cape Town. They captured the moment when a criminal decided to strike.
The video of the harrowing moment with a thief went viral. People cracked jokes about the near-disaster.
Man nearly loses phone to thief
In a TikTok video by @deborah.mwila, two people were posing for the camera in the street. Suddenly, a woman in a hood passed by and quickly came back to try to grab the phone, but one of the content creators beat them to it. Watch the video:
SA amused as his phone nearly gets stolen
The video amused online users, and a spoof SAPS TikTok account applauded the TikTokkker for his quick response. Read the jokes from the people below
SAPS commented:
"That response was faster than us."
Ntandokazi. N wrote:
"The way she was side-eyeing that phone."
ChingchillingCheese wondered:
"How’d you know?"
Ontshiametse.M remarked:
"My naive self wouldn’t have clocked it this quickly."
donda.omuhlee asked:
"Animshayanga ngani?"
𝐁𝐨𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 was amazed:
"TWICE!? That girl is on a MISSION okay.She came closer too."
naddii was impressed:
"The foreshadowing "
Sindisiwe Sibeko pointed out:
"Bathong guys, this is not the states."
Jannah 🇳🇦🤍🇵🇸 said:
"Her getting closer dusted me."
