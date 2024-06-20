“South Africans Live on a Different Planet”: Man Swings on the Back of a Truck on KZN Highway
- A man in KwaZulu-Natal was having the time of his life as he swung on the back of a moving truck
- The hooded man swung back and forth on a busy highway, which is a dangerous stunt to pull
- The video received tonnes of humorous comments from Facebook users who were impressed with the man's creativity
If there's one thing about South Africans, it's that we are innovative and know how to make the most of any situation.
A Mzansi man at the back of a truck showed just that when someone in a car captured him swinging on the vehicle as it drove on the highway. While it is unknown who recorded the man, the South Sudanese Facebook page Insight Juba uploaded the video of the local.
In the clip taken near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the man sits on a piece of material attached to each side of the truck. As the vehicle drives, the man delightfully swings back and forth for the entire video.
Insight Juba humorously captioned its post:
"South Africans live on a different planet."
To watch the man in motion, click here.
Netizens find humour in the swinging man
The viral clip received thousands of comments from people who could not help but make jokes about the man in the back of the truck.
Commenting on Insight Juba's caption, Nkhensi Basi laughed and wrote:
"We deserve our own planet."
Petro Meyer shared with online users:
"You are all stressing about life. He is busy living his best life."
Sharon Struthers-Reilly spoke about the swinging sensation's innovation:
"He was creative and enjoyed his ride. This is what I love about South Africa and Africa."
Tasneem Petersen also pointed out the man's talent to entertain himself:
"Definitely dangerous, but I’m really impressed by his creativity."
