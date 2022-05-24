A picture of a lot of farmworkers catching a ride in the back of a truck left many with mixed emotions

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the picture explaining how life on the farm is not as bad as it looks

While some agreed with the page and defended the picture from personal experience, some just couldn’t deal with it

The life of a farmworker is a lot different to the lives people live and the jobs that they work in the city. Seeing farmworkers loaded into a truck like cattle had some feeling extremely unsettled.

While South Africa has evolved and is a lot more modern than it used to be, things are still very primitive in the farmlands. The “simple life” has not allowed for a lot of evolution.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers posted a picture of a bunch of seasonal farmworkers who had been loaded into the back of a truck to be taken to town for their once a month shop and outing. The people were packed like goats being taken to slaughter…

The page defended the farmer, explaining that despite what the picture might look like, these people are taken good care of and are extremely grateful for the work they have.

“Lot of families wait for seasonal work to start to have some sort of income.”

The people of Mzansi discuss the matter at hand, divided by emotions

While the page tried its best to explain that food, travel, housing and even medical, are generally provided for these workers, some just couldn’t get past the picture. Others, some who had lived this life, vouched for what the page had explained, solidifying that there was nothing wrong with what was going on in this pic.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Dave Tjiane said:

“Not all farmers do all that. Most are very stingy and greedy... And apartheid. ”

William Sonnenberg said:

“If I had the time to break your argument down I would, know that you are fundamentally wrong. Farmers just like any employer must ensure the safety and health of their employees, ISO 45000. Socialize the farm so that farm workers can share in the profit of the farm instead of them working on the farm.”

Rufus Mampuru said:

“I grew up in the rural areas. We used to work in the neighboring farms during school holidays. We enjoyed this kind of life so much that we even longed for school holidays so that we could go to the farms and make ourselves some extra cash without bothering our parents.”

Simphiwe Frenchname Phokwana said:

“We who grew up on farms we were always excited and jubilant when this type of truck arrives in a village to take us to town. Happy childhood memories ”

