A man and his friends found land and bought a wooden tiny house, which they placed on it to have a special place they can stay

To give themselves constant electricity and avoid power bills, they installed a solar system

Many people who reacted to the video of the house said they would love to have the same thing, while some suggested improvements

A young man and his friends in a TikTok video went to a bush and decided to put a tiny house under a tree. The result was great.

In a TikTok video, after the tiny house was delivered with a truck, they decided to go off-grid and install a solar system for constant electricity.

The friends installed a solar system in their house to provide electricity. Photo source: TikTok/@thehooterhut

Working on the house

To have running water, the man and his pals also had to find a creative way to go about it as they employed a water dispenser. As a way to prevent the wood house from getting eaten under, they placed it on a set of blocks to give it a firm footing.

They applied paint to the ceiling to give it a proper house feel. Their solar panels were placed in a direction that makes sunlight reception easier.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

BigBear1965John said:

"Love the house and especially the name."

Dillon said:

"The only thing I’d do differently is insulting the ceilings."

Ana asked:

"Do you think you'll have trouble legally? So many states force you to pay for their electric and water."

The man replied:

"Texas is nice about this. We aren’t hooked up to those things and we are under the sq footage needing any permitting."

.Devin said:

"Imagine you and your homies in a little neighborhood like this."

sylviajohnson400sylviabrooks said:

"I really want to do this with my two baby girls but I don't know how to start please help me..."

