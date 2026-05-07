A resurfaced clip of Bill Gates discussing global pandemic preparedness has gone viral on X, with users linking his comments about future outbreaks

In the video, he warns that another pandemic is likely and could be more severe than COVID-19, while stressing the importance of improved global health readiness

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users interpreting it as predictive or suspicious, while others point to it as part of broader public health risk discussions

Bill Gates speaks about new pandemic during the Covid period. Image: @iAnonPatriot/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

A short clip of Bill Gates discussing future pandemic risks has resurfaced on the social media platform X, with users circulating it alongside claims about a possible “next outbreak.” In the video, Gates speaks about the likelihood of future pandemics and the need for better preparedness, noting that another global outbreak is expected within the next few decades.

The resurfaced clip shared by @iAnonPatriot has been widely shared by commentary accounts, with some posts framing it as a “prediction” of current health concerns. In the interview from a year ago with The View, Bill Gates speaks on the COVID-19 pandemic before speaking on expected future pandemics:

"And it won't be the last pandemic. The next one could be far more severe. I mean, this one, it killed millions."

The clip comes from an interview at The View. Image: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

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Hantavirus concerns

Hantavirus has also been in public discussion following recent reported cases linked to an outbreak situation on a ship. The virus is typically spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings and can cause severe respiratory illness in humans. According to a Briefly News detailed report featuring a survivor’s account of a 2022 infection, the illness can escalate rapidly and requires urgent medical attention. Health authorities continue to monitor and confirm cases as they appear, while emphasising prevention through rodent control and hygiene measures.

View the X post below:

Spread claims and speculation online

On X, users reposted the clip with a range of interpretations, including conspiracy-leaning narratives suggesting foreknowledge or deliberate planning behind disease outbreaks. Some comments linked it loosely to recent health news, including reports of a hantavirus outbreak on a ship, though without verified evidence connecting the two. The online reaction has largely mixed factual discussion about pandemic preparedness with unverified claims and speculation, which has amplified confusion around the original context of the video.

Viewers took to @iAnonPatriot's page to state their thoughts:

Andrew said:

"How the f*** did this guy go from creating computer software to being a global health ‘expert’ and avidly committing horrific biological crimes against humanity?"

Smart replied:

"How does he know there'll be another pandemic? How does he know the severity of the pandemic?"

Mess To Meaning noted:

"The way he rubs his hands together, though."

Jeff Anthony said:

"Put this guy in jail already. He is creating pandemics. Nobody is stopping him!"

realstephaniegaddis exclaimed:

"How does he already know that in advance?"

More Briefly News Stories on hantavirus

Source: Briefly News