Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, love story heads to Netflix in a new special

The project is said to include unseen footage from their ceremonies and candid moments from their relationship

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with some users referencing past celebrity wedding specials that ended in breakups, and some also linked the project to speculation around Bonelela Mgudlwa’s alleged R14 million COVID-19 PPE scandal

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Anele Mdoda and her husband were warned ahead of their wedding special. Image: buzza_james, zintathu

Source: Instagram

Popular TV and radio broadcaster Anele and her husband, Bonelela “Buzza James” Mgudlwa’s love life is coming to Netflix. The couple is reportedly set to give fans a look into their love story and wedding journey through an upcoming Netflix special.

Anele Mdoda caught South Africans by surprise in April 2025 when photos of her traditional Xhosa wedding were shared online. Ever since her secret wedding ceremony, Anele and her lawyer husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, have kept details of their marriage under wraps, only sharing glimpses with the occasional celebratory Instagram post.

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Mgudlwa bring their relationship story to Netflix

After celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the Mgudlwas are finally lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding their marriage. On Thursday, 28 May 2026, blogger Buzz Life News took to X (Twitter) and shared that Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa’s love story is coming to Netflix.

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According to the blogger, the special is expected to chronicle the couple’s traditional Xhosa wedding celebrations, their private married life and the cultural traditions. Sources close to the production told Buzz Life News that the special will offer viewers never-before-seen footage from the couple’s ceremonies as well as candid moments from their relationship. Netflix has yet to disclose when Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa’s wedding special will be available on the streaming platform. The name of Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa's wedding special is yet to be revealed.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa's Netflix special

The post gained traction and sparked a myriad of reactions online. Others recalled how the marriages of other celebrities who had had wedding specials fared. Some speculated why Anele and her husband were doing the special, with several tying it to Bonelela Mgudlwa’s R14 million COVID-19 PPE scandal.

Here are some of the comments:

@Presh_Zu recalled:

“At this point, wedding specials feel like a relationship curse 😅 Somizi, Minnie Dlamini. The cameras arrive, then the next thing, divorce headlines follow.”

@ModiegiLakes said:

“She must not complain about privacy after this because they are inviting the public into their relationship.”

@JoePesc96673377 claimed:

“Trying to raise some money to pay back the state after looting its money via PPE tender. We see you.”

@Dasilvalelo predicted:

“All televised weddings end before 5 years, they shouldn’t lol.”

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Mgudlwa set for Netflix special. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

What is Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa's love story?

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda hinted that she and her husband had an ultra-private white wedding ceremony in Cape Town, where attendees were reportedly banned from using their phones.

Anele also shared previously unknown trivia about her relationship with her husband while celebrating her mother-in-law’s and her twin niece’s birthdays.

Source: Briefly News