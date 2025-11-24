Anele Mdoda got married to Bonelela 'Buzza' James Mgudlwa in an ultra-private white wedding ceremony in Cape Town, where attendees were banned from using their phones

On Monday, 24 November 2025, Anele Mdoda gave clues on Instagram that she had tied the knot in a lavish Cape Town wedding

The white wedding follows Anele and Bonelela 'Buzza' James Mgudlwa's private lobola ceremony in April 2025

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James Mgudlwa tied the knot in a private white wedding ceremony in Cape Town. Image: zintathu

Halala! Seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda has confirmed rumours that she and her husband, Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James Mgudlwa, tied the knot in an ultra-private white wedding ceremony in Cape Town.

Anele Mdoda surprised South Africans on Sunday, 20 April 2025, when she tied the knot in a secret traditional ceremony. Having previously clarified her marital status, Anele Mdoda and her fiancé picked up where they left off after their secret traditional lobola ceremony, with reports suggesting that they had a white wedding ceremony in Cape Town on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anele Mdoda subtly confirmed rumours that she and her husband, Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James Mgudlwa, exchanged vows in an ultra-private white wedding ceremony.

Anele Mdoda confirms secret Cape Town white wedding ceremony

On Saturday, 22 November 2025, entertainment blogger SA Gossip Lab shared that Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James Mgudlwa had a white wedding in Cape Town, allegedly against their privacy wishes.

The post alleged that guests were banned from using their phones to prevent videos and photos of the wedding from being shared online without Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa’s consent, as was the case during their traditional wedding ceremony.

On Monday, 24 November 2025, Anele Mdoda subtly confirmed the rumours via her Instagram account. The former SABC3 talk show host changed her name from Anele Mdoda to Anele Mgudlwa, her now-husband’s surname.

See the screenshot below:

Anele Mdoda changed her Instagram name to Anele Mgudlwa. Image: zintathu

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anele Mdoda reshared her husband’s Instagram story, which was a picture of her holding a bottle of sparkling wine from the Royal Rebels Collection. The label prominently displayed the text ‘I Do’. She accompanied the post with Amanda Black’s classic wedding song I Do.

Anele Mgudlwa also captioned the photo, subtly confirming her white wedding. The image was captioned:

“My husband and I did a thing.”

See the screenshot below:

Anele Mdoda confirmed that she and Buzza James had tied the knot in Cape Town. Image: zintathu

In subsequent Instagram stories, Anele Mdoda shared photos from the luxurious five-star Taj Cape Town hotel.

In one Instagram story, Anele shared a photo of the Taj Cape Town hotel plaque. The picture was captioned:

"Family"

Anele Mdoda shared content from the Taj Cape Town hotel. Image: zintathu

Who attended Anele Mdoda's secret white wedding in Cape Town?

While the guest list at Anele and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James Mgudlwa's is still under wraps, her best friend Sizwe Dhlomo attended the wedding as part of the groom's men.

Other individuals who attended the wedding included Neo Nontso as the Maid of Honour, her work colleague Cindy Poluta, Daisy Makoni, Mrs Nodada, Ezile and Pilani Bubu, as well as Rose Mungofa, whom Anele previously announced as her bridesmaids.

Anele Mdoda revealed how long she and her husbands were friends before dating. Image: zintathu

Anele Mdoda reveals how long she’s been friends with her husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda disclosed how long she and her husband had been friends.

The radio personality wished her husband a happy birthday and revealed how long they've been friends on her Instagram account. South Africans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to Mdoda and James since their lobola ceremony.

