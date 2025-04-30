Anele Mdoda clarified that she is not yet married, despite rumours sparked by the leaked lobola pictures shared by her friend Khaya Dlanga

During a conversation on Anele And The Club, she explained that the event was the completion of the lobola process, not a wedding

Fans reacted to the discussion on social media, with mixed opinions about the cultural implications of lobola and its significance in African marriage customs

Anele Mdoda has been charting trends after her friend Khaya Dlanga leaked her lobola pictures following her lavish Xhosa-inspired private wedding to Bonelela "Buzza" James. The stars recently addressed the matter during a conversation on Anele And The Club on 947.

Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga spoke about the author sharing lobola pictures without permission. Image: @khayadlanga and @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda sets the record straight on marriage

Seasoned media personality Anele Mdoda shocked fans when she revealed that she is not yet married. The star has been making headlines after reports that she had tied the knot with her fiancé, Buzza James.

Videos from the event have been circulating on social media, from the cows coming home, Buzza praying over the cows, to the stunning display of the Xhosa culture. Speaking in a video shared on TikTok by f.a.m.e_sa, Anele said she was not yet married. She noted that what people saw was the completion of the marriage rights between their two families. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am not married. What you have been witnessing on social media is not a wedding. That was the final celebration of lobola being paid to my family from my fiancé's family. He is still my fiancé, we are not married yet."

Khaya Dlanga explains his side to Anele Mdoda

Khaya Dlanga has been crucified by fans for leaking pictures from Anele and Buzza James' lobola celebration. The author has been unfazed by the backlash, sharing more pictures and videos after the couple confirmed their lobola.

Speaking during an interview on Anele And The Club, Khaya said he was not aware that he wasn't supposed to post pictures on social media. The star also admitted that he felt bad after deleting the post. He said:

"I was so excited, I was literally having the time of my life. So I said, "Guys, I am having fun, I am posting". Then someone told me that we were not supposed to post. I literally deleted immediately, and I felt so bad."

Fans react to Anele and Khaya's conversation

The video sparked a heated debate about the stages of marriage within the African culture and also the importance of friendship. Some fans argued that Anele is now considered a married woman after the lobola payment, while others shared different views.

@noks_khanyile said:

"Love friends like Anele who will not let minor mistakes break up friendships 😍"

@Maye commented:

"Anele knows what she's talking about, Anele is been trained and she respects her culture and her father schooled her well. She is not married."

@Thuli🇿🇦 wrote:

"Anele is correct, there is a lot of misinterpretation or lack of understanding of The Recognition of Customary Marriages Act out there. The law does not state that lobola constitutes marriage."

@onkarabilentomane1 added:

"According to customary law, u are married Anele 🥰🥰🥰🥰congratulations."

Smuts kgaladi

Stop being slow, Anele..... Customary law states that if a dowry is paid, then you are married. If God remembers him, you are considered his spouse."

Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga's friendship was praised after their recent chat. Image: @khayadlanga

Source: Instagram

Anele defends Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit at her event

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has reacted to social media reports that Sizwe Dhlomo was underdressed for her lobola ceremony.

Mdoda defended Dhlomo's outfit on her radio show, Anele & the Club, on Tuesday, 29 April morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News