Khaya Dlanga shared more information on his friend, Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' traditional ceremony

Dlanga trended on social media this week when fans questioned him by sharing more pictures of Mdoda’s wedding

South Africans took to the author's social media post on Thursday, 24 April to respond to his views

Khaya Dlanga on Anele Mdoda's lobola ceremony: "What took place was not a wedding". Images: Khaya Dlanga

Source: Instagram

Media personality Khaya Dlanga, who received backlash for sharing Anele Mdoda's photos on social media has clarified the radio personality's ceremony over the weekend.

Dlanga adds that Mdoda and James' traditional ceremony was the final stages of the lobola process.

Mdoda's close friend, Khanya Dlanga surprised social media users on Thursday, 24 April when he revealed on his X account that the TV personality's ceremony was not a wedding.

"Just to clarify, what took place was not a wedding. It was the final stage of the lobola process, along with a ceremony called ukwamkela abakhwenyana, which is to say the formal acceptance of the groom by the bride’s family. (And please don’t get stuck on words like groom and bride and make them equal marriage, as in the Western tradition in this context)." wrote Dlanga.

Dlanga also explained that in the isiXhosa culture, lobola is not a once-off payment. Even if the groom affords to pay off the installment once, they do it in stages to ensure that the groom remains present and committed.

The author also reveals that what happened over the weekend was the final lobola ceremony. The Mdodas officially welcomed James into the family.

The media personality also reveals that the traditional wedding has not happened yet because the traditional wedding usually takes place at the groom’s family home.

South Africans react to Khaya's post

@neavyfornow replied:

"As Trevor said, you are so African, and we love it. Thanks for this info, Khaya and the pictures are beautiful."

@Artybotoman93 responded:

"Yoh! Ngoku sethukwe kangaka u Sizwe nge outfit yakhe kanti it was not a wedding."

@setlhalokat said:

"Khaya, you’re a great friend. It’s wonderful to see how happy you are for Anele. She’s lucky to have you."

@NathiShabangu8 wrote:

"I'm happy someone in the "media" or entertainment circles clarifies this. Because people watch and assume things and processes through celebrities. When they engage families that "put their feet" on the ground on the real, authentic version of traditional practices they are."

@alikhoq said:

"Legally, they are married… I think that’s the concept myself and others are looking at this from. The other weddings to come are formalities."

Khaya Dlanga discusses Anele Mdoda's lobola ceremony. Image: Mdnnewss

Source: Instagram

