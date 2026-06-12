Musa Mseleku Hilariously Urged to Step In After Bafana Bafana World Cup Loss
- Musa Mseleku recently shared a humorous reaction to Bafana Bafana's loss during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup
- The famous polygamist and Uthando Nesthembu star jokingly heeded apparent calls to speak to his beloved late grandmother to offer the boys some supernatural assistance
- Fans were completely floored by his hilarious remark and accompanying picture, with many convinced that perhaps Gog Flo could be the key to unlock Bafana's victory
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The heartbreak of Bafana Bafana’s opening match defeat has felt heavy across South Africa, but leave it to reality television royalty Musa Mseleku to find the perfect comedic relief. On 11 June 2026, the national football squad officially kicked off their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup campaign against tournament co-hosts Mexico, ultimately suffering a bruising 2-0 defeat.
While the squad still has plenty of time to turn things around and fight for the ultimate trophy, the immediate aftermath left the nation in a state of collective panic.
Taking to his Instagram page the very next day, on 12 June, the famous polygamist decided to lighten the heavy mood on the timeline.
He shared a photo of himself alongside his first wife, Busisiwe "MaCele," walking out of a door. Musa captioned the post, claiming he had been asked to step in and seek supernatural assistance from his late grandmother, Flo, to take Bafana forward.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Nakhu kuthiwa angiyokhuluma no Flo siyadliwa kwi World Cup (Now they are saying I must go talk to Flo, we are being eaten alive at the World Cup)."
For dedicated viewers of Uthando Nesthembu, the mention of Flo carries a lot of weight. Musa is known to frequently and deeply reflect on his past conversations with his beloved late grandmother.
He has consistently credited her guidance for giving him the resilience and strength required to lead his complex household, helping him steer the ship despite the intense and ongoing challenges that naturally come with a high-profile polygamous family structure.
By suggesting that he reach out to Gog Flo for assistance, the joke suggested that she might actually possess better tactical skills than Bafana's technical bench, and may be the sort of boost needed after that 2-0 loss.
See Musa Mseleku's post below.
Musa Mseleku's comment leaves fans in stitches
Fans were absolutely floored by the polygamist's post, with some lamenting the fact that they are currently missing out on the pure reality TV gold that must be happening inside the Mseleku mansions right now after the show was cancelled.
nonz_nonie joked:
"We're begging you, babakhe."
nokuthula_nsele joined in:
"Oh, Earthly Husband, only you and Flo can help us now."
ShadyAnitaa reacted:
"Flo is the most famous ancestor."
GlorMazibuko said:
"Ey, Flo needs to get to work so we can win the next game."
zen_naledi wrote:
"At this point, we need all the help we can get. Please wake Flo up."
manqoba_putsi added:
"Maybe Flo will help us."
Musa Mseleku's wives snub his birthday
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's birthday post to himself.
While many fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes for the famous TV personality, others couldn't help but notice the lack of birthday love from his five wives.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za