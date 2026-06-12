Musa Mseleku recently shared a humorous reaction to Bafana Bafana's loss during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup

The famous polygamist and Uthando Nesthembu star jokingly heeded apparent calls to speak to his beloved late grandmother to offer the boys some supernatural assistance

Fans were completely floored by his hilarious remark and accompanying picture, with many convinced that perhaps Gog Flo could be the key to unlock Bafana's victory

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Musa Mseleku hilariously reacted to Bafana Bafana's World Cup loss. Images: musamseleku/ Instagram, MB Media/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The heartbreak of Bafana Bafana’s opening match defeat has felt heavy across South Africa, but leave it to reality television royalty Musa Mseleku to find the perfect comedic relief. On 11 June 2026, the national football squad officially kicked off their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup campaign against tournament co-hosts Mexico, ultimately suffering a bruising 2-0 defeat.

While the squad still has plenty of time to turn things around and fight for the ultimate trophy, the immediate aftermath left the nation in a state of collective panic.

Taking to his Instagram page the very next day, on 12 June, the famous polygamist decided to lighten the heavy mood on the timeline.

He shared a photo of himself alongside his first wife, Busisiwe "MaCele," walking out of a door. Musa captioned the post, claiming he had been asked to step in and seek supernatural assistance from his late grandmother, Flo, to take Bafana forward.

"Nakhu kuthiwa angiyokhuluma no Flo siyadliwa kwi World Cup (Now they are saying I must go talk to Flo, we are being eaten alive at the World Cup)."

Musa Mseleku claims he was asked to step in after Bafana Bafana's loss against Mexico by asking his late grandmother, Flo, for assistance. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

For dedicated viewers of Uthando Nesthembu, the mention of Flo carries a lot of weight. Musa is known to frequently and deeply reflect on his past conversations with his beloved late grandmother.

He has consistently credited her guidance for giving him the resilience and strength required to lead his complex household, helping him steer the ship despite the intense and ongoing challenges that naturally come with a high-profile polygamous family structure.

By suggesting that he reach out to Gog Flo for assistance, the joke suggested that she might actually possess better tactical skills than Bafana's technical bench, and may be the sort of boost needed after that 2-0 loss.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Musa Mseleku's comment leaves fans in stitches

Fans were absolutely floored by the polygamist's post, with some lamenting the fact that they are currently missing out on the pure reality TV gold that must be happening inside the Mseleku mansions right now after the show was cancelled.

nonz_nonie joked:

"We're begging you, babakhe."

nokuthula_nsele joined in:

"Oh, Earthly Husband, only you and Flo can help us now."

ShadyAnitaa reacted:

"Flo is the most famous ancestor."

GlorMazibuko said:

"Ey, Flo needs to get to work so we can win the next game."

zen_naledi wrote:

"At this point, we need all the help we can get. Please wake Flo up."

manqoba_putsi added:

"Maybe Flo will help us."

Musa Mseleku's wives snub his birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's birthday post to himself.

While many fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes for the famous TV personality, others couldn't help but notice the lack of birthday love from his five wives.

Source: Briefly News