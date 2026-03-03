Popular Uthando Nes'thembu star, Musa Mseleku, shared a glimpse of the Flo Homestead in Umzumbe

This home was left empty after his wives moved into their own townhouses, leaving the businessman alone

Fans responded with their own opinions on the double-storey home Musa Mseleku has built for his wives and children

South African businessman Musa Mseleku gave Mzansi a birds-eye view of his home, which is situated in Umzumbe.

Musa shares glimpse of home

Taking to Instagram, Mseleku posted a short video clip showing his yellow houses that have famously appeared on the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show, Uthando Nes'thembu, numerous times.

His journey started at the Flo Homestead, with his four wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe and their children.

Now, in Season 9 of the TV star, Mseleku introduced his fifth wife, whom he had teased for the whole of Season 8. Because things are yet to be finalised, he has not yet welcomed MaKhwela into his double-storey home. So this has left his home empty.

Reason being his wives have moved into their new homes with their children.

One thing that the aerial view of the homestead showed is that there are multiple homes within the Mseleku gates.

Kanyamgwebu said:

"The greatest mistake that you made was to buy your wives town houses. Otherwise, great job, Mthombeni."

Rosette_mamasabi stated:

"Musa has done well for himself and his family shem. Flo must be proud."

Mpami Mpali praised:

"Musa really did well for himself. Not many people can attain even a fraction of this in their lifetime. Well done!"

Mpumsdee shared:

"You are really a hardworker. Well done. I pray that your ancestors open doors of opportunities for you. Well done."

Gcinambusisiwe said:

"You are so powerful, and your name holds so much weight. That is why your wives are highly successful. There are people so genius but can't be recognised kuze kufe amaphupho, but your wives because of your name, doors opened, and they got the opportunity to reveal their geniusnous."

Mbhengashe stated:

"This is a reminder to us as the viewers. Mseleku was showing us never to underestimate his powers."

