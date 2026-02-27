South African media personality Penuel Mlotshwa has put Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku on blast after an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu

This came after MaNgwabe blamed others for her reason to leave Musa Mseleku, after she threatened to leave him in the previous seasons

Social media users reacted to the podcaster's sentiments on the MaNgwabe, and they offered their own opinions

As Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu heats up, more secrets and confessions have come to light, prompting Mzansi to offer their mixed opinions.

Penuel Mlotshwa slams MaNgwabe

On his official X account, @GodPenuel, the podcaster said MaNgwabe took the country on a ride when she threatened to leave Mseleku.

"No disrespect... kodwa uMaNgwabe, uMbali Mseleku, usijwayela kabi. She told the whole world on screen that if uMusa gets a fifth wife, she'll leave. Now she's gaslighting us & claiming that other ppl wanted her to leave & she won't. So "Abahambe abahambayo" was our delusion?!"

He also directed people not to guess what happens behind the scenes in the Mseleku household, because what is shown is what they wanted to be seen.

"Whether it's scripted or not, we still watch the show and will comment on what we see. This dumb narrative that we must mind our business is weird because it's a TV show, and they obviously want us to watch and talk about it. Mbali told the whole of SA she's leaving. We didn't ask her to. We were neither celebrating nor sad. She's chosen to stay & that's her right. But now she's lying as if it was other people that wanted her to leave... haybo. Stop trying to box me. Yes, I enjoy certain TV shows. Yes, I like certain gossip stories. Yes, I'll talk about what I want," he clarified.

Check out Penuel's post:

Below are some of the reactions from viewers:

@sego_kk exclaimed:

"MaNgwabe never wanted to leave. She just wanted all the attention! Because what is this reasoning?"

@UnZMash stated:

"Imagine for two seasons saying she’s leaving jiki jiki now. “I want to prove abantu”. So she’s staying for people. Yuh, what a blatant lie."

@BirthedIWas asked:

"She bored me sana because why tell your kids you're getting divorced only to stay?"

@MlungisiMl said:

"But guys, what we watch and what is actually happening in their home are two different things, remember, a script is also added just for views, just like your podcast. It's a reality show, but sometimes it's not real."

Mbali Ngwabe confronts Musa Mseleku

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Ngwabe recently confronted her husband, Musa Mseleku, on his decision to take a fifth wife, and it got heated.

His reason to take Samke Khwela, also known as MaKhwela, or number five, was recently revealed in an episode. Netizens educated Musa Mseleku on how biology works and why his wives probably did not bear him sons.

