Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo made explosive claims about her husband Musa Mseleku's relationship with his new wife

During the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu , the businesswoman seemingly confirmed Mseleku's earlier revelations about why Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela is now part of their family

Her revelations ignited a heated debate on social media as viewers discussed MaKhwela's marriage to her man

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo spoke about the real reason Musa Mseleku married Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela. Images: thobilek, musamseleku/ Instagram Sanele_Nathi/ Twitter

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo recently pulled back the curtain to reveal the truth about why her husband took a fifth wife.

As Uthando Nesthembu heats up, fans are introduced to dramatic revelations about Mzansi's favourite TV family with each episode, and the latest tea from MaKhumalo was no different.

On the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, MaKhumalo had a lengthy heart-to-heart with Mbali MaNgwabe Mseleku about the dynamics of their growing family.

It was during this conversation that MaKhumalo revealed that she once had a discussion with their husband about his tendency to run after young girls, in which she asked him to put an end to it as it "compromises his dignity."

She claims he agreed with her sentiments, saying he wanted to stop his ways but didn't know how to, especially now that there's a baby in the picture, allegedly referring to MaKhwela’s child, Methuli "Met" Mseleku.

"It’s not that he loves the girl; it is simply because she agreed to become number five. She’s not his lifelong partner."

Seemingly confirming Mseleku's earlier claims about the reason he took a fifth wife, MaKhumalo said MaKhwela has "a role to play" in their family.

"He’s not marrying her based on love. She has a role to play in the family."

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo claims Musa Mseleku did not marry his fifth wife because he loves her. Images: thobilek, musamseleku

According to both MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, their husband did not need to marry a fifth wife; he was merely proving a point to those who threatened to leave if he married another woman.

Meanwhile, with MaKhwela having assured viewers she is not going anywhere and is committed to building a future with her man, it's unclear whether she is truly aware of the strategic nature of her position or if she genuinely believes her marriage is rooted in romance.

As the tension reaches a breaking point, viewers are left to wonder if the Mseleku household can survive more of these explosive claims.

Watch MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's conversation below.

Fans react to Uthando Nesthembu drama

Online users weighed in on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu and the bombshells that were dropped.

_uNonnie said:

"The more I watch #UthandoNesthembu, the more I realise that the root of all the problems eMzumbe is Musa Mseleku. That man is ruining his own home."

Qhayeeyah wrote:

"Samke is definitely not Musa’s type thats a choice and decision he is going to learn to live with for quite some time. I have no doubt of credibility of what MaK said, Musa used to share a lot with her."

RashiyaNoma posted:

"Makhumalo passionately hates Makhwela shem."

