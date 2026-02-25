Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, was rumoured to be pregnant with the businessman's second child together

In November 2025, rumours of a pregnancy swirled after MaKhwela went on Instagram and posted a cryptic message about another baby

In a statement shared with Briefly News, MaKhwela came clean about the rumoured pregnancy

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, were said to be expecting their second baby together; the businessman's 12th child.

However, in a recent interview, which was shared with Briefly News, this does not seem to be the case. But, MaKhwela's past actions said otherwise, leaving legions of their fans confused.

Is MaKhwela pregnant?

In November 2025, MaKhwela took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she had given birth to another baby. Sharing a photo while holding the baby, MaKhwela wrote, "Another one, thank you."

However, the story was removed hours later. According to Daily Sun, this was due to the Uthando Nes'thembu production wanting to announce the news during the Season 9 taping of the reality show. Even Mseleku refused to speak about the baby news, stating that Mzansi Magic would be sharing the news.

However, in the recent interview, MaKhwela firmly said that she was not pregnant and the rumours were not true. In 2025, she welcomed her first child, Musa's 11th, and photos of the baby have been circulating on social media. It was revealed that his third wife, MaKhumalo, questioned the paternity of the baby and demanded a DNA test to be done.

Speaking about motherhood, MaKhwela said she has been transformed forever.

"Motherhood has transformed me in the most beautiful way, yet it is the most challenging role I have ever had to take on. It has softened me, strengthened me and given me a deeper purpose in life. I’m learning every day about patience and unconditional love."

She advised people to watch the show, stating that it's authentically raw and touches on topics many might be afraid to speak on.

"People should watch the show because it’s real. It shows love, challenges, growth, culture and the complexity of the family. It sparks the conversations that many people are afraid to have openly."

MaKhwela said being in the public eye has invited prying eyes, as well as people who genuinely love her.

Now in its 9th season, Uthando Nes'thembu airs twice a week on Mzansi Magic.

Musa not a fan of being called 'My man'

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku was not a fan of his wife, MaKhwela, asserting her position in his life by calling him 'my man.'

Polygamist Musa Mseleku revealed this in an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, where he said the term 'My man' does not sit right with him.

"MaKhwela cannot call me 'My man' and expect me to keep quiet. Because this means she owns me...A man has no owner," he said.

