South African TV star Musa Mseleku was seen bonding with his 11th child, however, he faced criticism

The businessman was dragged by social media users after pictures of him visiting his newborn baby in the car went viral

Musa Mseleku and his fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, welcomed their baby earlier this year

Musa Mseleku bonded with his newborn baby. Image: Musamseleku, Khwela_samke

Polygamist Musa Mseleku, who recently became a father for the 11th time, was a hot topic after photos of him spending time with his newborn went viral.

Musa criticised for visiting newborn in a car

Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star Musa Mseleku welcomed two new additions to his family: his wife, Samke Khwela, and their newborn child.

After a tense Season 7 and 8, with his wives opposing his decision to marry a fifth woman, he finally introduced the mystery lady in Season 8. In the last season of the show, MaKhwela announced her pregnancy to Musa Mseleku, who then shared the news with his first wife, MaCele.

A fan leaked the first images of Musa Mseleku's 11th child with his fifth wife, Samke Khwela. The X user, @AnelileGibixego, criticised Mseleku for being a grown man, getting to spend time with his child in the car.

"Musa is too old to be visiting his child in his car. Anyway, they are saying this child looks like Sne," she wrote.

On Mother's Day, Samke Khwela posted another photo of Musa Mseleku with their baby, and this time, they were indoors.

Musa Mseleku recently welcomed his 11th child to his blended family. Image: Musamseleku

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku and his daughter

Fans seem to agree that baby Mseleku looks a lot like his first daughter, Sne Mseleku. This is how netizens reacted to the post:

AnelileGibixego claimed:

"These pictures were likely leaked by someone on Samke’s WhatsApp."

@Nomsa_mthethwa7 joked:

"This child is so unlucky. Imagine looking like Sne."

@TheMusicBinger asked:

"I am curious, when is wife number five going to enter the Mseleku home?"

@snazo_mabaso pointed out:

"So, MaKhwela's mom calls Musa Mseleku her son-in-law whereas they went to school together."

@_Thembalihle_ stated:

"Sne's little twin! She will get in trouble with these photos."

@NjaayB replied:

"The mere fact that this old man wants to buy Huggies and comfort a crying baby at night at his big age is wild."

@HerMagnificenc criticised:

"This makes no sense for an old man to be a father of such a young baby. This baby will grow up thinking that is their grandpa."

@Mellanie27de joked:

"There was no need for this child to look like "siya pretendana like this"."

Why Mzansi feels MaKhwela is not ready for polygamy

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of the popular reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu claimed that Samke Khwela is not ready for the responsibilities of a polygamous marriage.

Many social media users expressed concern, that MaKhwela does not understand the dynamics of being part of Mseleku's large polygamous family. People judged her, saying she only wanted the soft life, and this was all due to her actions on the show.

