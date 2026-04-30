The South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of Phalaborwa musician Queen Terc The Vocalist

The Lekompo artist's management confirmed her passing in a statement on Thursday, 30 April 2026

South Africans and fans of the Limpopo musician took to social media this week to pay tribute to the artist

RIP: Lekompo artist Queen Terc The Vocalist dies in a tragic car crash. Image: @Mothematiks

Source: Twitter

Rising Lekompo musician Queen Terc The Vocalist, real name Mmabatho Mogakala, has reportedly passed away from a car accident on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, at the age of 22.

Mogakala is the latest Lekompo star to pass away after Adifele Maimele, aka Fuego, who was shot dead in April 2026.

Popular Limpopo stars Kharishama and Kaycherlow previously trended on social media when they were involved in car accidents and ended up in the hospital.

Thobela FM's radio personality, Junior Letsoalo, known as Hunadi The Host, shared a statement from Queen Terc's management on her Facebook account on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

"RIP, ngwana Mama (rest in peace, my mother's child. I am shattered," said Hunadi.

The statement from TJ Agency reads: "It is with deep sadness and profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Queen Terc, The Vocalist, who was involved in a tragic car accident."

The statement also reveals that despite all the efforts made by medical personnel, the musician succumbed to her injuries.

Popular social media user @am_blujay shared on his X account on 30 April 2026 that Queen Terc has died.

Briefly News will give an update on the Limpopo musician's memorial and funeral details soon.

Social media users comment on the artist's death

@Blaq_Ston asked:

"Limpopo people don't want to see anyone atswela pele kgane, why? (why don't Limpopo people want anyone to be successful?).

@MakoAndCo wrote:

"Artist Management Agencies in Limpopo were not ready for this influx of artists and bookings! Wouldn’t be surprised if the driver was one of her friends, under 25, drunk, and speeding to the next gig."

@Lehutso_Ml replied:

"Retlare ke batho ba Limpopo kanti the competitors of Lekompo genre (you think it's Limpopo people doing this, but maybe it's the competitors) are working overtime to leave no mark that Lekompo ever existed."

@Debra_wa_mzi responded:

"Okare, I'll trust theory ya tsaka weitse, gore (that) these artists are bewitching one another in that genre. Ase accident ke mponeng."

@DubeGarden reacted:

"What is up with Lekompo artists from Limpopo with accidents?"

@LesibaLaBokgomo reacted:

"Eish…Condolences to her family. The state of roads in Limpopo is appalling… 70% of the road network is gravel, decades after the dawn of democracy."

@_sophi_sticated said:

"Tjo, this is sad! It’s a pattern now."

@sunnyd8b replied:

"Condolences to her family."

@BukamuT responded:

"This Lekompo seems like a suicide mission if you start your music career. Accidents are their thing on that side."

RIP: Lekompo artist Queen Terc The Vocalist dies in a tragic car crash. Image: WhyUfikeLate

Source: Twitter

Chymamusique bids farewell to DJ Poizen: "See you in heaven"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented artist and music producer Chymamusique was mourning his friend, DJ Poizen, after their fatal car accident.

The DJ took to his Instagram account on Monday evening, 8 September 2025, to say goodbye to Poizen.

South Africans comforted Chymamusique after he shared that he was out of the ICU after several operations.

Source: Briefly News