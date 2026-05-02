Thuso Mbedu, Natasha Thahane, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela , took part in a campaign with McDonald's in March 2026 where they were tasked with a day in the restaurant business

, The actresses shared heartwarming interactions, and a video of them working at McDonald's was reposted on 29 April 2026, amassing attention from people

South Africans shared their thoughts, especially after seeing that Thuso Mbedu, a Hollywood-acclaimed star, was involved

A video on Facebook was a look back at Thuso Mbedu, Natasha Thahane and Mbalenhle Mavimbela's effort to serve their fans. The beloved actresses made waves on the internet after people were impressed by seeing them step into regular jobs for a day.

Thuso Mbedu, Natasha Thahane and Mbalenhle worked at McDonald's in videos. Image: @thuso.mbedu / @mbalenhle_m / @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Facebook by NatashaThahaneUpdates, Thuso Mbedu was with fellow actresses Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Natasha Thahane. She put in her food order, which Mbalenhle was happy to take down. Other footage shows that Thuso Mbedu was also in the McDonald's kitchen as she served people from the kitchen with her colleagues. The stars stepped into the role of workers as they did their best, trying to keep up with drive-thru orders. Natasha and Thuso were all giggles as they tried their best to use the equipment that keeps track of the food. Watch the videos of the start working below:

SA amazed by Thuso Mbedu working at McDonald's

Many people thought that the video of Thuso Mbedu and Mbalenhle Mavimbela serving customers was fascinating. Viewers cracked jokes about the actresses' interactions. The ladies joined McDonald's on National Breakfast Day on 18 March 2026. Read the comments below:

Bulelwa Patricia Mbuqe exclaimed:

"My favourite person!"

Zakhele Mdlalose enjoyed seeing the three ladies together:

"What a highly momentous occasion."

Siphesihle Mokoena enjoyed seeing the actresses mingle:

"This is cute hle."

Dasta Lacoste added:

"These people look together Kodwa yaz Thiso Mbedu and Mbalenhle M."

Charles Mngadi gushed over the actresses:

"We are proud of you our dear sister."

Floyd Gongxeka wrote:

"Love the love nd respect between these two well-rounded artists."

Mlungisi Mkhize gushed over the ladies:

"My favourite women, love you guys."

Nombuso Pearl was moved to see her:

"This is so nice to see hle."

Skin care products applauded the actresses for their effort:

"You guys were good at that job."

Nasty C shares that he works as cashier at Spar

Birefly News previously reported that popular rapper and music producer Nasty C, who previously worked as a mechanic, recently got a job as a cashier at Spar. Fans were impressed after he documented a day of his day working in the grocery store.

The Hell Naw rapper surprised his fans this week when he spent the day working as a cashier, following his previous achievement of making history with an Audiomack record.

The musician shared a video of himself on his YouTube channel, working at the popular retailer. South Africans felt they could relate to the rapper as they watched him step into the shoes of an ordinary worker.

Source: Briefly News