South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Shebeshxt's latest court appearance

The Lekompo singer made a brief appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's court for his third bail hearing

Before judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo made a statement that ruffled some people's feathers

Sizwe Dhlomo felt sorry for Shebeshxt after the latest court appearance. Image: Sizwedhlomo, Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt learned the outcome of his third bail hearing at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Before the judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a viral video of Shebeshxt at the dock, admitting that he was sadenned of his situation.

Sizwe reacts to Shebe's latest look

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shebeshxt's situation, and he felt sorry for him. Also known as Maburna, he faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was nabbed in 2025 after he allegedly shot a man in the jaw following a road rage incident, leaving him with serious injuries.

On his last court appearance on 21 April 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo commented on Shebe's looks, saying he looked much healthier.

Now, Dhlomo said he felt bad for him, "Sekuyadabukisa ke kodwa," he said, and this loosely translates to, "This is now very sad."

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@lavidaNOTA exclaimed:

"Not a chance. My sister’s kids need this thug out of their neighbourhood. They’ve had peace all summer!"

@Mfanakagogo13 stated:

"He seemed like this is what he wanted all along. This boy was gonna continue terrorising people if he wasn’t stopped."

@Queen_Zar cried:

"This is how our problems begin in South Aaah, sibanozwelo (compassion) towards criminals too quickly 😭 our 'forgiving' nature is problematic."

@your939 stated:

"It's a lesson to all kids aspiring to be like him. He has a lot of influence to primary school kids, carrying knives and guns should not be taken lightly next thing is lives lost because of little shebes. He can go to hell, even."

@SAPolitBureau replied:

"It's a slam dunk for NPA. This justice is looong."

@Lwandee2 stated:

"Not even kancane Dhlomo, he must rot in jail. The liver is on a break. He looks good. Community is safe. Ake akahlale nje."

@Silwane_KwaZulu stated:

"Even his victims are sad."

@kagisosetshogwe reacted:

"Akere he was filmed saying he wanted a "1st degree" murder since he does not have an academic degree. He felt untouchable when he was doing all his nonsense."

@Kabelo_Fab1 joked:

"I think with a good lawyer, he could’ve gotten that bail a long time ago. #FreeShebe."

Shebe cries for baby mama in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral picture of Shebeshxt breaking down for his baby mama, who is also allegedly his wife, Kholofelo Moloto, has gone viral.

Shebeshxt continues to fight for bail, saying he is losing out on gigs and has a newborn baby that he needs to take care of. Mzansi started feeling bad for him.

Source: Briefly News