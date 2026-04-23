Limpopo-based musician Shebeshxt made his recent court appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court

A viral picture of him breaking down for his baby mama, who some claim is his wife, Kholofelo Moloto, has gone viral

Shebeshxt continues to fight for bail, a decision has not yet been made by the magistrate

Shebeshxt cried for his baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, while in the doc. Image: Official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Tears were fighting hard to come out from Shebeshxt, who sat on the dock during his bail hearing at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

The Lekompo musician faces multiple charges following a bloody road rage incident, where he shot a man in the jaw. The singer has made previous bail applications, which failed. But he is fighting to get his bid approved this time around, even alleging that his leg needs urgent medical attention.

Shebeshxt cries on the doc for baby mama

In a viral photo taken on Thursday, 23 April 2026, Shebeshxt can be seen crying while holding the heart shape with his hands on his chest. This was directed to his baby mama, who is also allegedly his wife, Kholofelo Moloto.

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X user @Am_Blujay shared the photo, and added that Shebeshxt said, "Kholo, my love."

Shebeshxt broke down in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, looking at his girlfriend and saying “Kholo Rato Laka”, meaning 'Kholo, love of my life.' The moment unfolded during his bail hearing on charges including attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm," he wrote.

Kholo and Shebe, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, have been together before he rose to fame. They had a nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile, who sadly passed away following a car accident in 2024. The accident also left him injured. While he was remanded in custody, Kholofelo revealed that she and Shebe were expecting another baby.

Kholo previously took to TikTok to ask for support in getting his baby daddy out of prison.

“We, the undersigned, members of society, hereby pledge our support to Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke also known as Shebeshxt. We humbly request the court to give him one last chance to be out on bail!!!” she wrote in the statement.

Shebeshxt has been in prison since November 2025.

Shebeshxt's urgent medical care claim debunked

According to reports, Operational Nurse Manager Fikike Nkosi was brought in as a witness who testified that Shebeshxt did not file a request for urgent medical care.

“All complaints and requests are recorded in a register. However, the registrar does not disclose the specific nature of each complaint. The register reflects only the inmate’s name, registration number, and a general request for medical assistance. A designated section is then completed by the attending nurse, who signs to confirm that the patient has been seen,” she said.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Shebe's latest look in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shebeshxt's viral photo in court, commenting on his looks

The Lekompo singer is behind bars following a road rage incident where he shot a man, and faces multiple charges

Mzansi reacted to Sizwe's post and offered various reactions to the rapper's physical appearance

Source: Briefly News