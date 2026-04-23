Lira's loyal supporters came to her defence after Musa Khawula attempted to humiliate her on social media

The controversial gossipmonger shared a video of Lira's reaction to being sung to on her birthday, setting her up to be roasted by his followers, but his plan backfired when they defended and showed love to her

While many revisited the singer's traumatic stroke scare, others defended her character, saying she didn't deserve the humiliation, as she doesn't bother anyone

Musa Khawula's attempt to have social media roast Lira backfired. Images: MDNnewss/ Twitter, miss_lira/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula ignited a social media uproar after attempting to set singer Lira up for roasting, and it backfired on him.

The murder-accused blogger shared a clip from Lira's 47th birthday celebration on 14 March 2026, where her guests sang her the birthday song, backed by a live band, while Lira stood on stage.

While most find being sung to a bit uncomfortable, the singer made it look effortless, dancing in her striking pink outfit and flashing her signature smile at the crowd.

Musa Khawula offered a shady reaction to the singer's video, asking his followers, "Wenzani u-Lira? Bathong! (What is Lira doing? Bathong!"

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Known for his notoriously sharp tongue and love for controversy, Musa's attempt to incite a roast was met with a wall of resistance. Instead of joining in on the shade, fans turned on him, flooding the post with messages of admiration for the Feel Good singer.

The backlash was swift, with many pointing out that Lira has always been a problem-free queen who has overcome immense health hurdles. Read some of the reactions below.

Am_Blujay defended Lira:

"Give this one a break, Musa. Remember, she suffered a stroke in March 2022 while in Germany, which caused aphasia, impairing her ability to speak, read and write. She sings better than she can speak. She is still recovering, good to see her happy."

lekgethoshaii said:

"Leave her alone? She doesn’t bother anyone."

Simply_Sanda20 pleaded:

"Musa, not Lira, please."

_asemahle_n wrote:

"Oh, she’s healing and glowing, bathong! Have mercy for once."

In the end, Musa's plan didn't just fail; it proved that Mzansi remains fiercely protective of its most graceful stars.

Watch Lira's video below.

What you need to know about Lira's health battle

Fans defended Lira after Musa Khawula attempted to humiliate her on social media. Images: MDNnewss/ Twitter, miss_lira/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Musa Khawula continues to mock Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Khawula's savage remarks about Julius Malema's marriage.

Instead of apologising like he was ordered to, the blogger doubled down on his claims that the EFF leader's marriage had secretly ended.

Source: Briefly News