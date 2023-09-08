Lira's road to recovery has been inspirational to many as she continues to share her story with the world

The singer suffered a stroke in 2022 that affected her speech but has now made a remarkable recovery

Lira shared her story about being fearless where she spoke about the struggles she faced at the beginning and now

Lira says she cried on the day she had a stroke but soon accepted her situation and aimed to recover. Images: miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira suffered a stroke in early 2022 that left her unable to speak, read, or write on her own. The singer was diagnosed with Aphasia and is on a long road to recover and get her life back on track. Lira recently shared the details surrounding the unfortunate incident as well as her initial and current struggles.

Lira opens up about her stroke

In collaboration with 1st for Women, Lira delved into how she felt the day she had a stroke. In a video, the singer says that she was overwhelmed with emotions but soon calmed herself down:

"When I suffered the stroke, I firstly cried all day but the morning came and I accepted my situation."

The Phakade singer went on to reveal her symptoms and struggles:

"I couldn't talk and I couldn't read or write. I had to learn talking from scratch, that was very difficult."

Mzansi cheers Lira on

Lira says the moment her voice came back, she knew that she was unstoppable:

"When I got my voice back, I knew I could do anything. I knew with persistence I can achieve anything."

The singer's story touched many hearts and her devoted supporters expressed how proud they were of her remarkable progress:

tenacityempirefx confessed:

"My mother suffered a stroke a month back and she told me how she is finding strength through your story."

thorisomagongwa said:

"Like the phoenix u rise, yours is a tale of miracles and inspiration. Brava sweet chanteuse, u are so loved."

iamtshiamo_m commented:

"Love you so much, Lala... Daveyton loves you!"

noxolo_msimango responded:

"You are such a beautiful strong fearless woman. You have touched us Rocks wonderfully."

sbunoah posted:

"My strong sis. Continuous prayers sent your way."

qhawekazi.t added:

"God of Love, God of restoration, we honour you for the mercy and deliverance. It is well."

officialwaje said:

"I’m so grateful to God for you. Love you sis."

caseybdolan commented:

"You are a true inspiration, never give in, everything comes with its own hidden blessings and you are an icon. Thank you for your brave beautiful heart! Can’t wait to hear you sing again."

elmermacovich responded:

"Thank God for your life, Miss Lira."

mangcobo_khoza added:

"Because of what the Lord has done to change your cry, we shall continue praising His name."

wakuks257 posted:

"Amen, stay safe and strong sis, you're doing very well on your journey to recovery."

Mzansi stunned at Lira's recovery

Briefly News recently covered fan reactions to Lira appearing on stage for a surprise performance.

The singer has been open about her struggles and has received encouragement and support from her fans and peers.

The publication also revealed Lira's detailed account of the day she suffered a stroke by herself in Germany.

Source: Briefly News