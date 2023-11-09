Controversial social media personality Cyan Boujee unpacked it all on L-Tido's podcast recently

During the interview, the social media personality accused controversial DJ Prince Kaybee of having other saucy tapes of different girls

Cyan Boujee also mentioned that after his saucy video went viral, many rich men flooded her DMs

Cyan Boujee said Prince Kaybee has other saucy tapes of other women. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Controversial social media personality Cyan Boujee unpacked many things after her leaked explicit video went viral earlier.

Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of having more saucy tapes of other girls

Social media is buzzing following Cyan Boujee's interview on L-Tido's podcast after she revealed that Prince Kaybee has many saucy tapes of other girls he has smashed before her.

She said:

"Prince Kaybee DMed me, and I went over to him. Mind you, we weren't dating, though I was single. I just wanted to get smashed, and that happened so quickly.

"He said he wanted to take a video and that I should be comfortable. He showed me other clips of other girls that he has smashed before, so I think that was his thing of taking videos."

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's claims she made on L-Tido's podcast

After her clip was leaked on social media, Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, accused Prince Kaybee of being behind her saucy video landing on the internet after she mentioned that he was the one who took it.

Shortly after the interview was shared on YouTube and other social media platforms, netizens shared their opinions regarding what Cyan said during the whole interview. See some of the comments below:

@Nthabeemaringa said:

"I hope she's not trying to ruin his image for clout."

@zenzo99815279 mentioned:

"This girl needs help"

@philani_donald shared:

"Dating Prince Kaybee must be embarrassing for real."

@busiwe_bubu replied:

"Hebanna, I don't think I would have told the world this information if I were her."

@LegendNickC questioned:

"Did she find that out after or before her saucy tape?"

@manv_sk wrote:

"She is making up stories now."

@SangaThuthela responded:

"It's giving R. Kelly vibes, sana."

