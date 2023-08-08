Controversial club hostess Cyan Boujee has called out Prince Kaybee for allegedly leaking their saucy video

The two stars charted Twitter trends after their 15-second adult video hit the social media streets

Taking to her social media pages, Cyan Boujee blamed Prince Kaybee for leaking the video and said her other men are going to dump her for that

Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Pretoria-based club hostess and media personality left Mzansi social media users at a loss for words after her saucy video went viral.

Cyan Boujee has accused Prince Kaybee of leaking their saucy video. Image: @cyan.boujee24 and @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee reacts to leaked video

Social media is buzzing after Cyan Boujee's private video hit the streets. The short clip which has been shared several times shows the controversial media personality with an unidentified man.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cyan Boujee shocked everyone when she confirmed that the man in the video was in fact Gugulethu hitmaker Prince Kaybee. She then put the star on full blast for allegedly leaking their saucy video on purpose. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I'm ayt guys but wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It's him definitely. My only issue is my n*ggas are all gonna dump me today."

Cyan Boujee and Prince Kaybee's video trends

Prince Kaybee shot to the top of the Mzansi Twitter trends after Cyan Boujee accused him of leaking their video. Fans have been going up and down the timeline looking for evidence to pin Prince Kaybee to the video.

@SdizoRSA commented:

"If that’s really Prince Kaybee with Cyan Boujee, then Zola has been through a lot in that relationship "

@LeratoN_

"At this point, I am convinced Prince Kaybee has a hit list of all the less talented female DJs. First Hazel, now Cyan Boujee next is probably Thuli P."

Cyan Boujee’s love life comes under spotlight after post about meeting a man and going home with him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer and content creator Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, caused a buzz on Twitter for her spicy love life.

Cyan became the topic of the day after @Thee_Cherri posted that the content creator didn't waste time when she left with a guy she barely knew.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News