Uncle Waffles's first-ever song for 2024 has reached a remarkable milestone of five million views

Wadibusa reached this massive achievement in just three weeks after the music video was released on YouTube

Fans congratulated the star on her achievement, which adds to her many accolades

Uncle Waffles is in a celebratory mode after her song Wadibusa garnered a whopping five million views on YouTube.

Uncle Waffles' hit song ‘Wadibusa’ has reached five million views on YouTube. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles Wadibusa reaches milestone

Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles released her first single for 2024, Wadibusa. The song has been viewed five million times just three weeks after releasing the visuals.

Wadibusa is a song by Waffles and Royal Musiq. It features Ohp Sage, Pcee, and DJY Biza.

On X (Twitter), Waffles shared a celebratory video and added a heart emoji.

Mzansi congratulates Uncle Waffles

This achievement is just another addition to her many accolades. Uncle Waffles received congratulatory messages from netizens reacting to her video.

@kelow_C:

"You know what Uncle Waffles, you're a boss."

@_MbaliWami:

"Lol not me doing Waffles moves."

@AsiNxiwa:

"Uncle Waffles serves dance moves like crazy, what a talented artist."

@WandiieM_:

"Uncle Waffles ke star."

@_Thembalihle_

"At this point, there is no limit for Uncle Waffles. You can see for yourself, her work does the talking."

@ulangelihlee:

"UyiGhost Uncle Waffles, what do you mean 5M in such a short space of time."

@Lush_Beauty1:

"Uncle Waffles always understands the mandate Semhle uNono."

@__T_touch:

"Entlek Uncle Waffles is just too special."

@Mellow_Xxi:

'One thing about Uncle Waffles? They will never make me hate you keh sana."

@Leannememphis:

"I wonder what the deal with the vocalist of this song was. He didn’t even appear on the music video."

Source: Briefly News