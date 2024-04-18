Amapiano princess and DJ Uncle Waffles dropped her first banger of 2024 Wadibusa

The star announced the news about her new single release on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the Tanzania hitmaker gave the new single a thumbs-up

Uncle Waffles dropped a new single, 'Wadibusa'. Image: @unclewaffles

The Swati-born amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles has returned with a killer banger, ready to make people dance and sweat.

Uncle Waffles drops new single Wadibusa

The amapiano princess and world-renowned DJ Uncle Waffles has topped the trending list once again after she faced criticism for her recent dance video, with fans suggesting she should stop dancing due to her weight gain.

Recently, the Tanzania hitmaker shared some exciting news with her fans and followers about her return with a new single, Wadibusa. This is her first single of 2024 featuring Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza, the song begins with a steady tempo of traditional Amapiano sounds as vocals seamlessly blend in over Waffles’ euphoric and buoyant production. Her iconic tribal beats culminate in a melody of drums, cymbals, distant sounds of alarms, and swift reverbs.

Uncle Waffles made the announcement on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Wadibusa is freeeeee . Please give her a listen . (There’s a lil hint for what’s coming at the end)"

See the post below:

Fans give her song a thumb-up

Many of her supporters gave her new single a thumbs-up. See some of the comments below:

asivepayi_ commented:

"Wadibusa music video ?! We WILL be watching."

yandani__wrote:

"music video is going to eaaattt."

___.cyrus praised:

"Wadibusa you killed it wooh."

lehakweralengau said:

"She’s a BEAST! Please."

thekingisrael responded:

"It’s a big vibe."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

