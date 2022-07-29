Somizi Mhlongo is known for always giving credit when its due, and he also gives criticism when necessary

The Idols SA judge recently took to his social media pages to share his thought on Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles after meeting her for the first time at a gig

Somizi also gave a shout-out to DJ Zinhle for pioneering the female DJ industry, not only in South Africa but on the African continent

They say first impressions matter the most, and it seems Uncle Waffles surpassed Somizi's expectations when they first met.

Somizi Mhlongo recently took to social media to rave about Uncle Waffles and her team. Image: @somizi and @unclewaffles.

The popular media personality took to his Instagram page to share what he thought of the Tanzania hitmaker, who is undoubtedly the star of the moment.

According to ZAlebs, Somizi revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic. He wrote:

"I finally got to meet the talented @unclewaffles. I watched everything from the moment u walked in with your team to when u were on stage and till u left.....ur on the ball, young lady....u arrived on time.....played on time.....yo team is super focused..... it's not just ppl hanging around.....the world is yo oyster nana."

In the same post, Somizi also gave DJ Zinhle her flowers for paving way for female DJs in the once male-dominated industry. He added:

"I could not stop thinking about what @djzinhle has done to the DJ industry....she's really thee pioneer....for women in the continent......just thought i shud give her the flowers here."

