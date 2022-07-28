A hilarious woman is making a habit of coming up with original ways to use the ATM when she has to withdraw

The funny lady decided to use her trolley to make a dramatic approach that announced she was there to do business

Many netizens were in stitches over the video as they reflected on how hilarious South Africans can be

A video shared on Twitter shows a woman, @heathermenyani, on TikTok getting to the ATM in style. The video caught many netizens' attention as the woman's antics amused them.

Heather Manyani's choice of how she would get to the ATM cracked many up. The woman in the video completed her cash withdrawal without walking to the ATM.

Netizens amused by woman using trolley to reach ATM

No stranger to being a spectacle, one lady is back with another flavourful ATM entrance and brought some props this time. The video shared on Twitter shows the creative Heather Menyani being pushed to a Capitec ATM in a trolley and dramatically leaning to use the machine.

Heather keeps coming up with funny ways to reach an ATM. The woman had the whole country rolling in laughter when she somersaulted her way to a withdrawal before.

The woman's latest antics floored netizens. Many were convinced that this is something you can only see in South Africa.

@NkoCy_Macuacua commented:

"Yaz asikho serious as a country straight."

@Lydahhh commented:

"This is how I expect to be treated when I send you money for your haircut."

@kefilwe_ditse commented:

"The .best country in the world. "

Mzansi siblings praised for honesty after returning money "flowing out" of ATM

Briefly News previously reported that An estimated R10 000 in cash poured out of an ATM before the eyes of two siblings in Oudtshoorn, Klein Karoo, last week. The incident left Mzansi bewildered. However, rather than making off with the large sum of money, the siblings informed the police of their discovery.

Alysia and Shane Mowers were in complete disbelief after noticing the money spewing from the ATM. During an interview with News24, Alysia said she was stunned and thought it was a botched robbery. She pointed to the bank cameras hoping to alert security, and then ran to get her brother.

