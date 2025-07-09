Beyoncé Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles, threw some major shade at Nicki Minaj on Instagram after her social media rant

Nicki Minaj accused the rap mogul Jay-Z of owing her a lot of money, and of also deceiving his fans

The BeyHive reacted to Tina Knowles' shady post, with some fans saying Mama Tina is so messy

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, defended her family after Nicki Minaj's X rant. Image: Maya Dehlin Spach/Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Tina Knowles drags Nicki Minaj

One thing about Mama Tina, she is always willing to defend her family. Even multi-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj is not immune to her clapbacks.

The mother of global pop icon, Beyoncé Knowles, threw some major shots at Nicki Minaj on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

Nicki Minaj heated the timeline when she ranted about rap mogul Jay-Z. Minaj made multiple allegations about Hov's political affiliations and even accused him of owing her a lot of money.

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker even dragged Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez, for "ruining hip hop, football, basketball, touring, Instagram and Twitter." Minaj also claimed Jay-Z had ties to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

One thing Minaj still fails to do, till this day, is drag her former collaborator Beyonce.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, defended her husband, Jay-Z. Image: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

After the drama, Tina Knowles reposted an Instagram post from a fanpage, TheCater08, posting a clip of Bey speaking about her mother's teachings.

"Good morning. It feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn’t lose their minds. Y’all have a great day, remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say," the post reads.

Tina is always at the forefront when it comes to defending her family.

Nicki Minaj makes multiple allegations against Jay-Z

In one of her posts, she said, "Y'all so-called black saviour, #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump. Hmm, interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn't a democrat?"

Minaj also accused Jay of being a Donald Trump supporter while disguised as a Democratic Party supporter.

"Wait, did Jay-Z ever campaign for Kamala? Hmmm. He's benefited so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about 'brothers,' why didn't Jigga man come out and strongly campaign for the democratic party at that time? Could it be that y'all have all been hoodwinked?"

The BeyHive is buzzing

Beyoncé's fans, known as the collective, the BeyHive, reacted to Tina Knowles' messy post.

Yvette Nicole Brown said:

"This truth right here! God bless our moms! I'm so glad your girls and grandbabies still have you with them, @mstinaknowles. I will miss my gift from God for the rest of my life. Those of us who have or had a real one are so blessed! Here's to you."

It's Rio sounded off:

"Nicki just be talking. You barbz believe anything that pink pony has to say. She needs help. Look at Cardi and Meg socials and compare to Nicki's. What is she doing with her life other than running her mouth?"

Nicki Minaj takes shots at Megan Thee Stallion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nicki Minaj made comments about Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston rapper's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by a cameraman was dismissed, and Nicki had a field day when the reports went out.

