GAUTENG— A crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy has raised more than R400,000 to buy a new coffee machine for KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Warrant Officer Karl Sander. The initiative, launched by Kyle van Reenen with an initial target of R5,000, reached nearly half a million rand within three days due to public support.

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Karl Sanders received an overwhelming R400,000 from South Africans. Images: @athenkosi591/ X and Daniel de la Hoz/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the campaign page, the drive was started to support a veteran investigator with nearly 40 years of service. Organizers urged the public to rally behind Sander to ensure his efforts did not go unnoticed. The campaign began after Sander testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry regarding the November 2021 theft of R200m worth of cocaine from the Port Shepstone Hawks office.

Public raises funds for Karl Sander

TimesLIVE reported that Sander told the commission he was on leave during the cocaine theft but was forced by a senior manager to take a polygraph test. He passed the test but revealed that his own coffee machine was stolen from inside the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation office. He described the appliance as his safe space during high-stress police work. Sander stated that his four decades of loyalty had never been publicly recognised by the South African Police Service. He broke down in tears after being officially exonerated of any wrongdoing regarding the drug theft.

Source: Briefly News