Team South Africa competed at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China, finishing in fourth place globally

Nigeria claimed first place at the competition, a fact that quickly overshadowed South Africa's celebration online

The post sparked a heated debate between South Africans and Nigerians on social media over who deserved the spotlight

South African learners made it to the top five at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup held in Shanghai, China, finishing in fourth place out of competing nations worldwide. The achievement was shared on 21 July 2026 by AfricaFactsZone on X, alongside photos of the young South African participants at the competition.

The results of the 2026 Spelling Competition debate among South Africans and Nigerians. Image: Africa Facts Zone

Source: Facebook

The post sparked immediate pride among many South Africans, but the celebration did not last long without pushback. Nigeria had finished first at the same competition, and commenters were quick to point that out.

Western Cape Learners Among the Competitors

According to the Western Cape Government, learners from the province were part of the South African contingent that travelled to Shanghai to represent the country. Their participation at a global stage was celebrated as a significant milestone for South African education. See the original post that sparked a debate below:

Nigeria vs South Africa debate erupts

What started as a congratulatory post quickly turned into a back-and-forth between South African and Nigerian social media users. The contrast between South Africa's fourth-place finish and Nigeria's gold medal win became the focal point of the comments section. Here is how people reacted online:

@OlafusiBrieff wrote:

"Tell them who finished first 🌚"

@qnande_ said: "No DNA, just RSA"

@kokotii commented:

"The irony is hilarious. They're celebrating 4th place while Nigeria is celebrating gold. Yet they still think they're ahead. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@roboskechy pushed back: "Congratulations to them. Please, these are kids; if you can't congratulate them, just bounce along."

@ashrayphoen said:

"Some Nigerians, are insertors of note. The Chinese Embassy posted a congratulatory tweet to South Africa for placing fourth; you should've seen them in the comments! Funny thing is, no one is even competing with them, like in ANYTHING! 🙄"

Cha Cha added:

"Nigeria took 1st position, and they took 4th position and still bragging here. Truly, all they know is how to dance Amapiano 😂"

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Source: Briefly News