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“I’ve Lived in SA All My Life”: Nigerian Student Banned From SA Until 2031, Moves Africa
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“I’ve Lived in SA All My Life”: Nigerian Student Banned From SA Until 2031, Moves Africa

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Fola Akinpelumi, 17, was repatriated to Nigeria after spending his entire life growing up in South Africa
  • His father is married to a South African woman, but Home Affairs failed to secure Fola's documentation
  • The emotional story sparked reactions from people across Africa as people shared their messages of support

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Fola moves Africa with his story
Fola with his South African step-mom and Nigerian dad. Image: @hallesblogafricaa
Source: Instagram

Fola Akinpelumi grew up in South Africa. He went to school there, made friends there, and knew no other home. At 17, he was repatriated to Nigeria and banned from returning until 2031. His story, shared on Instagram by @hallesblogafrica on 12 July 2026, struck a nerve across Africa.

Fola's father is married to a South African woman, and the couple reportedly tried everything to get his documents in order. His stepmother and father had warned him from a young age that, without proper papers, he would always be treated as a foreigner. That reality only became clear to Fola once he finished secondary school and the immigration system caught up with him. Home Affairs never responded to the family's applications.

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The repatriation process was far from simple. Fola described four gruelling days of screening before he was cleared to board his flight home to a country he barely knew. Because his Visa had technically lapsed while waiting for Home Affairs to process his permit, his exit was recorded as an overstay which resulted in a 5 year ban.

"I can't return to South Africa until 2031."

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View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi and beyond respond to Fola's story

People across Africa and South Africa itself were moved by what happened to Fola. This is what they said on his page:

@theawesomecoach said:

"Dear Fola I am a 50 year old Nigeria by birth and legal resident in South Africa and your story brought tears to my eyes this morning. I am sorry you and your dad were failed by the system that should have supported you."

@abijuliash wrote:

"Ghanaian here! You are going to be great and those who rejected you will sought you out. Never give up and keep on fighting. Africa will be proud of you."

@presh_nl said:

"Home Affairs failed this young man and so many others that have applied and got no response."

@nikkikhomanr shared:

"I'm South African but this is very touching and painful. Never thought I will live to witness this day in my life. Wish you all the best and may you find greatness and prosperity."

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More Briefly News on immigration

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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