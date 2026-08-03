A masked crusader calling himself the 'Templar of the Cape' took to Cape Town streets to collect litter in a full superhero costume

The anonymous figure travels by train between False Bay and Wynberg, filling dozens of trash bags in heavily polluted areas

Inspired by real-life superhero movements abroad, the Templar now hopes to build a community clean-up movement across the city

A young man dubbed the 'Templar of the Cape' is cleaning up city streets. Images: @templarofthecape/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Cape Town has its very own superhero, and his weapon of choice is a rubbish bag.

A mysterious figure known only as the "Templar of the Cape" on his Instagram page has been spotted across the Mother City, dressed in a full masked and caped costume, picking up litter and calling on residents to take pride in their surroundings.

According to a report, the identity of the man behind the mask remains unknown. What is clear is that his mission is deliberate and driven by a genuine frustration with urban pollution. He told local media that he had noticed similar "real-life superhero" movements operating in countries like the United States, Japan and Australia, and felt South Africa had nothing comparable. So he decided to create it himself.

From Train Stations to Trash Bags

The Templar does not own a car. He travels by train, which shapes where he works. His clean-up routes run primarily between False Bay and Wynberg, targeting areas near train stations that tend to accumulate the most litter. He has already filled dozens of bags in the process.

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He is quick to point out that wearing the costume is not about ego. He dresses in ordinary clothes for most of his clean-ups, but pulls on the cape and mask when he wants to draw attention to the cause, spark conversations and celebrate the people already doing good work in their communities.

A Movement, Not a Solo Mission

The Templar knows his own efforts can only go so far. In heavily littered areas, one person with a bag barely makes a dent before the rubbish returns. His bigger goal is to inspire others to join him under a shared banner.

He envisions organised community clean-up events where ordinary residents dress up, connect with neighbours and take collective ownership of their streets. His message is simple: faith in something bigger, and a belief that anyone willing to act can be a superhero.

For a city that often makes headlines for its challenges, the Templar of the Cape offers something different. A reminder that change can begin with a rubbish bag and a cape.

Cape Town's 'Templar of the Cape'. Images: @templarofthecape/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on everyday heroes

Briefly News recently reported on a teenager who fought through shark-prone waters to save his family, with many online calling him a real-life superhero for his bravery.

recently reported on a teenager who fought through shark-prone waters to save his family, with many online calling him a real-life superhero for his bravery. A Cape Town mother-daughter duo has made it their mission to turn an ordinary classroom into a superhero celebration for local schoolchildren every year.

Meanwhile, a petrol attendant found himself playing an unexpected role in a woman's life after stepping in to help her give birth in the early hours of the morning.

Source: Briefly News