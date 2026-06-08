Shell petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams explains how he stepped in to help a pregnant woman give birth in the early hours of the morning at a garage in Kuils River

In a video shared on TikTok, he shared the grateful mother’s kind gesture to honour him for bringing her baby into the world

Following the viral delivery story, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help Chevaan study to become a professional paramedic

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Petrol attendant Chevaan helped a woman give birth at a garage with no medical team around. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

Breaking down the dramatic sequence of events, a Cape Town petrol attendant has recounted the moments he had to act as an emergency midwife during a hectic night shift. The clip was shared on TikTok user @coolstorybru_ on 7 June 2026 after visiting the 21-year-old attendant at his Shell garage workstation.

Chevaan explains that he was caught completely off guard when a heavily pregnant woman arrived at the station premises already in active labour. Recognising that emergency medical services would not make it to the scene in time, the quick-thinking attendant cast his regular duties aside and leapt into action to assist the woman’s panicked boyfriend.

Petrol attendant helps a pregnant woman deliver a baby

In TikTok user @coolstorybru_'s video, he highlights how terrifying the incident felt, noting that the mother’s life was hanging in the balance and expressing his disappointment that onlookers failed to step forward to support her. By the time professional medical teams finally arrived around 7:00 am, Chevaan and the father had already safely delivered the infant into the world. In a beautiful gesture of gratitude, the mother has confirmed the newborn baby will carry Chevaan as a middle name.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi calls for support for Chevaan’s dreams

The heartwarming video went viral, with the comment section overflowing with immense praise. Viewers labelled Chevaan a real-life superhero, with many pointing out that the incident was a divine intervention meant to support his career aspirations. Some were ready to help him realise his paramedic dream, asking for a link to donate. Others noted how amazing petrol attendants are in general.

South Africans are donating money to help the young man study to become a paramedic. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

User @MkhapeSbu said:

"Petrol attendants are thee most amazing humans in life."

User @Jason Jaftha added:

"Chevan, send me a message, and I can walk you through how to apply and what’s required. I’m a paramedic currently employed by ER24. There are options for bursaries that you can apply for."

User @Galiethrifters commented:

"Like we helped to buy the coffee machine, let us please help this angel to fulfil his dream of being a paramedic 🙏🏾."

User @Maphefo Maredi asked:

"Where is the link so we can donate?"

User @Jay Jay shared:

"Chevaan, this was not a coincidence, but it was a God-incident! He is about to fund your dream!"

User @ Amina_Rose said:

"You are a hero, my son. God bless you."

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Source: Briefly News