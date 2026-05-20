An American athlete, skateboarding through the Central Karoo, was treated to a warm, high-energy welcome by local petrol attendants

The video he shared showed enthusiastic attendants who had clearly been following his journey on TikTok, ushering him into their workplace like a king

The joyful encounter has been celebrated by locals who noted that South Africans were the kindest and warmest people in the world

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A group of service station employees ran toward the highway to greet an oncoming long-distance skater. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

An American skateboarder received an exuberant welcome from petrol attendants in Three Sisters during his journey across Africa on 19 May 2026. The warm reception showcased the renowned kindness of South Africans as attendants enthusiastically celebrated the athlete's arrival at their service station.

The skateboarder captured the spontaneous moment of celebration when the petrol attendants saw him approaching their station. Instead of waiting for TikTok user @jaayfilms to pull in, the excited worker ran out toward the roadside to cheer him on, welcoming him with energetic high-fives and loud chants. They briefly gathered around him to admire his well-used skateboard and shared a friendly group interaction before he continued with his journey.

Skating across the heart of South Africa

The rest stop served as an important morale booster for the content creator, who had spent over three months pushing boundaries across the continent. Travelling on foot with his skateboard from Uganda, the young American is currently on his way to Cape Town. His journey through the South African landscapes has tested his physical endurance against unpredictable weather conditions and highway traffic. Stopping at isolated service stations like the one at Three Sisters has not only provided him with needed relief but has also allowed him to connect with locals along the route.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Praise for local spirit and petrol attendants

The petrol attendant's gesture moved many locals, who commented on the skateboarder's post. They noted that South Africans were generally warmhearted people, but pointed out that petrol attendants were a special breed. Some said that despite the problems we have as a country, we always welcome visitors and show them Ubuntu. One viewer shared her observation, noting that Shell has been excelling in hiring the best human beings to operate at their stations.

Viewers called the petrol attendants' warmth shown to the US skater Ubuntu. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

User @Edi said:

"Yes, we have our problems as a country, but we also have amazing humans in our country ❤️."

User @Charné shared:

"You met my dad today. (I personally haven't seen him in more than 5 years though lmao)."

User @Ginger@KZN🇿🇦 commented:

"Our people are really loving, and I will never let anyone convince me otherwise when it comes to my fellow South Africans ❤️."

User @OUZAZU•ämk added:

"South Africa is the best👌 ."

User @LivingLife 🇿🇦 commented:

"South African petrol attendants are such amazing ambassadors for our country. Always smiling, always having fun and cheering people up. What a fabulous welcome."

User @sophisticated_zitha said:

"Shell manages to hire the best human beings🥰🫶🏽 everywhere in SA."

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Source: Briefly News