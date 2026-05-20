Kira Meyer's family has shared an update concerning their daughter a few days after dying at the age of 12

The young South African skater died following an unfortunate electric scooter accident that left her in coma for days

The latest news about the young skater gathered loads of reactions from South Africans on social media

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The family of Kira Meyer has provided an update concerning the death of their 12-year-old, with tributes keep flowing on social media.

Kira Meyer was mourned after passing on at the age of 12. Photo: The South African Figure Skating Association

Source: Facebook

The South African skater suffered a severe head injury after an electric scooter accident on Mother's day, and was declared brain dead after spending a few days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kira was confirmed dead on Saturday May 16, 2026, with her mother releasing her official statement on her page on Facebook.

Kira Meyer's family latest update

Kira's mother, Angelique Meyer, took to Facebook once again to inform the public that the would celebrate the life of their daughter announcing the date of her memorial service which is set to take place in Pretoria. She shared a graphic picture showing details of where, when, of her daughter's memorial service.

Kira’s memorial service is scheduled for Friday, 22 May at 14:00 at CRC Silver Lakes in Pretoria. In a statement released by the family, they described Kira as someone “loved by everyone” who always made sure to ask who would be present to cheer her on at sporting competitions and public speaking engagements.

"Kira Meyer Memorial service. As we all know Kira was loved by all, she always wanted to know who is coming to watch with all her Sports and Public Speaking. She will have a open service," the statement reads.

The public were urged to fill a form if they would like to attend the young skater's memorial service for the family to be able to make arrangements for seating and food.

SA reacts to latest update on Kira

The announcement of Kira's memorial service sparked loads of reactions from South African social media users.

The family of young girl from Pretoria, Kira Meyer, announces her memorial service. Images: @PretoriaRekord

Source: Facebook

Maudie PS wrote:

"Good luck if you don't mind I would also like to be there online in spirit with you 🙏🏻 ❤️,"

Melissa Theron commented:

"Best of luck to you. May the Lord comfort you in this difficult time. We don't know all the answers but one day you will see her again. Her life was stolen by the enemy and we do not know why the Lord allows these things, but He knows and knows everything fully. All we can do is pray for you. I don't know you, but I am praying for you."

Tiffany Schonken said:

"Best of luck aunt, may Jesus Christ comfort and strengthen you through this mourning time 🕊 🌈."

Nicolette Jacobs shared:

"Sincere sympathy to your family. What a beautiful child is now sitting at Jesus' feet. May God carry you through this incredibly difficult time."

Esta Olivier added:

"Good luck, may you find consolation with Him, my deepest sympathy."

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News earlier reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

Source: Briefly News