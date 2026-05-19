Ngizwe Mchunu appeared at the Gauteng High Court in the ongoing defamation case involving Julius Malema, following an interim order barring him from making further defamatory remarks

Representing himself, Ngizwe Mchunu told the court he respects the Constitution, argued he was never formally served the order

The court ultimately made the interim order final, with tensions reportedly continuing after the ruling

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Ngizwe Mchunu appeared before the Gauteng High Court in the Malema defamation case. Images: @visse_ss/X and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in court on Monday, 19 May 2026, in connection with a defamation case involving EFF leader Julius Malema, following a recent interim court order barring him from making further defamatory remarks.

The court has made the order final after Mchunu chose to appear without legal representation in a packed Gauteng High Court.

The case follows allegations made by Mchunu against Julius Malema, in which he claimed during a live interview that Malema received money from Nigerian drug lords who were allegedly paying him to promote an “immigration agenda” in South Africa.

What happened in court?

Representing himself in court, Ngizwe Mchunu addressed proceedings with what appeared to be composure, telling the magistrate that he respects the country’s laws and constitution.

Arguing that the interim order should not be made final, Mchunu insisted that doing so would be “useless” since Malema had made derogatory comments about multiple public figures.

“I never swore at anyone, but Julius Malema has defamed many of our leaders since his time in the ANCYL,” Mchunu told the court.

He further claimed he was never formally served with the court order, saying he only became aware of it after seeing it circulated online by Malema.

“We have been marching in the streets, so I didn’t see it,” he added.

Mchunu also told the court that he does not have legal representation due to being unemployed. However, the magistrate noted that there was evidence presented before the court indicating instances where Mchunu allegedly defamed judicial officers as well.

Following the proceedings, the interim order was made final.

Shortly after the ruling, Mchunu was reportedly recorded making further derogatory remarks directed at court officials, prompting Phakelumthkathi to intervene and urge him to remain calm as the situation de-escalated.

"These people are dogs," he said, allegedly in reference to the magistrate and prosecutors and Malema's legal team

See video of Ngizwe Mchunu in court here:

Ngizwe Mchunu refuses to apologise to Malema

Since the order was granted, Ngizwe Mchunu has reportedly shown defiance of the interim ruling, stating that he will never apologise to Julius Malema. Mchunu said he remains adamant about not resolving his differences with the EFF leader. A video circulating online shows Mchunu speaking to former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, where he allegedly reiterated that he would not apologise to Malema while also directing strong insults at him.

Ngizwe Mchunu leads his supporters during an anti- illegal immigration protest. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu called Malema 'a dog'

Briefly News also reported that Ngizwe Mchunu launched a fresh attack on Malema the day before his court appearance in the defamation case. Mchunu was addressing his fans about the Somali event that was mistaken for the coronation of a Somali king. During his rant, Mchunu turned his attention to Malema, calling him a dog and telling his followers to support him as he prepared to appear before the Gauteng High Court.

Source: Briefly News