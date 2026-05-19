Musa Mseleku’s wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku, put an unnamed man on blast for sending her inappropriate, flirtatious private messages

The reality TV star, visibly irritated by the unsolicited advances, called out her admirer and set him up to be roasted by her loyal followers

The comment section quickly turned into a roasting session, with many wondering how MaYeni's husband would react to the flirty texts

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Musa Mseleku's wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni", received flirty messages from an unknown admirer. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku, the second wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku, proved she is not the one to be played with after taking to social media to publicly call out a man sending her flirty private messages.

On 8 May 2026, the Uthando Nesthembu star shared a screenshot of the messages she had been bombarded with, exposing the admirer's unprovoked romantic pitches for all the world to see.

The unknown man sent MaYeni an AI-generated photo of a bouquet of roses, before proceeding to compliment her on her looks; however, from her caption, it was clear that MaYeni was annoyed by the audacity of the stranger.

"I warned you guys because you don't have peace. Tell him that I said I would do this."

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In a recent post on 19 May, she sent out a stern warning to the "old men" she claims have been disrespecting her, claiming she would expose them too.

"There are these annoying old men. I will expose you here because you don't listen."

Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku exposed the man who had been sending her flirty messages. Image: Yvonne Yeni

Source: Facebook

Famous for her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude, MaYeni is known for always taking a firm stance whenever a situation crosses her boundaries.

We saw this when she distanced herself from her son Mpumelelo's union with Amahle Gasela, after revealing that she was deliberately excluded from the preparations for her lobola ceremony.

Very often, she calls her husband to order by pointing out his mistakes and forcing him to be accountable for his actions for the sake of his family. By putting the bold admirer on blast, she not only reminded everyone why she remains one of the most respected figures on the hit reality show, but also that her marital boundaries are strictly non-negotiable.

See MaYeni's post below.

Fans react to MaYeni's

The jokes were flying, and followers criticised MaYeni's admirer while acting out how her husband would react to the bold advances. Read some of the comments below.

Nobuhle Muhlez Ngcobo joked:

"Earthly King won’t like this!"

Nelly Mbeki teased:

"What Mthombeni doesn't see and appreciate, other men out there see it."

Bongeka Sweetness Mtwesi Mamthombeni called out the admirer:

"He is disrespecting you, knowing very well he is married."

Fans reacted to the messages Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku received from her admirer. Image: Yvonne Yeni

Source: Facebook

Lindokuhle Thulisile was confused:

"MaYeni, where did this person get your phone number from?"

Zamafaku Sethu KaNwai wrote:

"This person is silly because he knows she is someone's wife."

Thobile Khumalo Maphumulo quoted a possible reaction from Musa Mseleku:

"'We have a new problem here, Flo, MaYeni is getting roses. Flo, I don’t know what to do. Your house is dying!'"

MaYeni dances for Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku dancing for her husband Musa in a viral video.

Fans couldn't help but admire her hilarious moves and infectious energy, with many saying she was "a whole mood."

Source: Briefly News